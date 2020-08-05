Kansas State men's basketball will face Oregon State for the first time in 17 years next season.
The Wildcats and Beavers are paired against each other in the first round of the 2020 Cayman Islands Classic. The tournament released its bracket Wednesday.
K-State and Oregon State have played five times, with the Beavers holding a 3-2 edge. They last met in 2003, when Oregon State escaped with an 87-82 win at home in triple-overtime.
Next season's game will tip off at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
The Beavers are expected to bring back 10 lettermen from last season's team, which went 18-13 overall and tied for eighth in the Pac-12. Wayne Tinkle enters his seventh season as Oregon State's head coach, winning 93 games overall and stringing together at least 16 victories in each of the last three seasons. The Beavers will be paced by the senior trio of Ethan Thompson (14.8 points per game, 4.5 assists per game), Zach Reichie (7.9 ppg, 3.3 rebounds per game) and Alfred Hollins (5.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg). All three were starters last season.
The victor of the K-State/Oregon State contest will advance to face the winner of the game between Ole Miss and La Salle. Other teams in the event include Miami (Fla.), Nevada, Northern Iowa and Western Kentucky.
This will be K-State’s first appearance in the event. In their last Caribbean-based regular-season tournament, the Wildcats returned to Manhattan with a trophy, topping Eastern Kentucky (95-68), Penn (64-48) and former Big 12 rival Missouri (82-67) in the 2018 Paradise Jam in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
All of the Cayman Island Classic's games will stream live on FloHoops at www.FloHoops.com. To watch live games and replays of the event, users must be FloPRO subscribers.
2020 marks the fourth edition of the tournament, with Cincinnati (2017), Creighton (2018) and George Mason (2019) winning it in previous seasons.
The tournament originally was slated to be held in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. But because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it is moving to Niceville, Fla., this year.
Northwest Florida State College will serve as the host site for the tournament, which runs from Nov. 23 to 25.