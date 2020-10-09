Kansas State men's basketball will start the 2020-21 season with a home tournament. K-State's athletics announced on Friday that the Wildcats will host the inaugural Little Apple Classic at Bramlage Coliseum.
The event will run from Nov. 25 to 27, with a field featuring Colorado, Drake and South Dakota State.
“We are excited about the opportunity to host these three quality programs for the Little Apple Classic at Bramlage Coliseum to kick off the season,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “All three teams won 20 or more games ago, so it should be a really, competitive environment and a great opportunity for our team to start at home. We look forward to being tremendous hosts and providing a great experience for these teams and fans.”
This will be the first time K-State has hosted a men’s tournament using this format at Bramlage Coliseum. In 2012, K-State hosted Alabama-Huntsville and Lamar for two games in the Midwest Regional of the NIT Season Tip-Off before heading to New York City for the championship round of the event.
All four teams in the Little Apple Classic are expected to play two games. Colorado and South Dakota State will tip off the tournament Nov. 25 in the opening game, followed by K-State/Drake. After a day off, the event will resume Nov. 27, with Drake facing South Dakota State and K-State squaring off against former Big 12 rival Colorado.
The Buffaloes, Bulldogs and Jackrabbits all won 20-plus games in 2019-20 and return at least one all-conference player this season. Douglas Wilson (18.6 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game) of South Dakota State is the reigning Summit League Player of the Year. Colorado's McKinley Wright IV (14 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 5 assists per game) was an All-Pac 12 first-team selection last year. Roman Penn of Drake led the Missouri Valley Conference in assists, dishing out 5.6 per game.
K-State and Colorado, conference foes from 1948 to 2011, have met 143 times. The first matchup came in 1933. But they haven't played since the Buffaloes' final season in the Big 12 in 2011, a year in which they topped the Wildcats in all three meetings. That included a 74-66 victory in their last visit to Bramlage Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2011, in coach Tad Boyle's first season with the program. Despite Colorado's three-game win streak, K-State holds a commanding edge (96-47) in the all-time series.
The Buffaloes won 21 games last season and tied for fifth in the Pac-12.
"Obviously, we're excited to come up with an alternative to our Fort Myers Tournament that did not work out," Boyle said. "Our proximity to Kansas State, along with South Dakota State and Drake, who was on our schedule to begin with, the fact we can all get to Manhattan on short flights or a bus trip, we can travel safely and open up the season with two quality opponents (are all positives)."
South Dakota State claimed a share of the Summit League regular-season championship last year, finishing 22-10 overall and 13-3 in conference play. K-State is 3-0 against South Dakota State. The three meetings, however, came in a four-year span more than half a century ago; the Wildcats won the last meeting, 87-59, on Dec. 3, 1963.
Along with Wilson, the Jackrabbits bring back two more all-conference performers in Matt Dentlinger (12.2 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 1.3 bpg.) and Noah Freidel.
"We are extremely excited to be a part of the Little Apple Classic," said Eric Henderson, who is entering his second season as South Dakota State's head coach. "It was important for our team and University to find an MTE (multi-team event) that not only valued the safety of the student-athletes, but also provided high-quality competition. We can’t wait to start our season in the Little Apple."
Drake went 20-14 in 2019-20, posting an 8-10 mark in the Missouri Valley.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs once played regularly, with 26 meetings between 1918 and and 1956. But a 90-41 K-State win at Ahearn Field House on Dec. 18, 1956, marks the last contest between the two.
Few teams will be younger than K-State this season. The Wildcats have just one senior: Mike McGuirl. But they signed the most highly regarded class of Weber's tenure, with three high school recruits (Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack) part of the Rivals150, while Rudi Williams and Carlton Linguard Jr. were considered two of the top junior college players in the country.
The Little Apple Classic will take the place of the Cayman Islands Classic, which was canceled on September 30. K-State was slated to take part in the eight-team event, which was moved from the Cayman Islands to Florida before its cancellation.
Ticket information for the Little Apple Classic, as well as tip times and television broadcast information, will be released at a later date.
The remainder of the Wildcats' 2020-21 schedule will be revealed as it becomes official.
2020 LITTLE APPLE CLASSIC FIELD
(Capsule information provided by K-State's athletics department.)
K-State
Head Coach: Bruce Weber (Wisconsin-Milwaukee ’78)
School Record: 161-110 / 8 years
Overall Record: 474-265 / 22 years
2019-20 Record: 11-21 / 3-15 (10th in Big 12)
Starters Returning/Lost: 3/3
Lettermen Returning/Lost: 4/8
Newcomers: 8
Prominent returners:
- Mike McGuirl (6.9 ppg., 2.4 rpg., 1.8 apg.)
- Montavious Murphy (5.2 ppg., 3.7 rpg.)
- DaJuan Gordon (6.3 ppg., 3.4 rpg., 1.3 spg.)
Colorado
Head Coach: Tad Boyle (Kansas ’85)
School Record: 210-134 / 10 years
Overall Record: 266-200 / 14 years
2019-20 Record: 21-11 / 10-3 (t-5th in Pac-12)
Starters Returning/Lost: 3/2
Lettermen Returning/Lost: 9/7
Newcomers: 6
Prominent returners:
- McKinley Wright IV (14.4 ppg., 5.7 rpg., 5.0 apg.) / All-Pac-12 First Team selection
- D’Shawn Schwartz (9.8 ppg., 3.6 rpg., 1.4 apg.)
- Evan Battey (8.9 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 1.0 apg.)
Drake
Head Coach: Darian DeVries (Northern Iowa ’98)
School Record: 44-24 / 2 years
Overall Record: Same
2019-20 Record: 20-14 / 8-10 (8th in Missouri Valley)
Starters Returning/Lost: 3/2
Lettermen Returning/Lost: 9/5
Newcomers: 8
Prominent returners:
- Roman Penn (12.0 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 5.6 apg.) / All-MVC Third Team and MVC All-Newcomer Team
- D.J. Wilkins (8.9 ppg., 2.9 rpg., 2.1 apg.)
South Dakota State
Head Coach: Eric Henderson (Wayne State ’00)
School Record: 22-10 / 1 year
Overall Record: Same
2019-20 Record: 22-10 / 13-3 (t-1st in Summit League)
Starters Returning/Lost: 5/1
Lettermen Returning/Lost: 9/4
Newcomers: 2
Prominent returners:
- Douglas Wilson (18.6 ppg., 6.4 rpg., 1.8 apg.) / Summit League Player of the Year and All-Summit League First Team
- Matt Dentlinger (12.2 ppg., 6.0 rpg., 1.3 bpg.) / All-Summit League Second Team
- Noah Freidel (12.2 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 1.7 apg.) / Summit League Freshman of the Year and All-Summit League Honorable Mention