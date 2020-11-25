Fort Riley Day at Bill Snyder Stadium

Members of the Army’s Big Red One lead the football team onto the field for Fort Riley Day at the game between Kansas State and Texas-San Antonio at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in September 2018. The K-State men’s basketball team will hold a virtual clinic next month benefiting Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus.

 Staff photo by Matt Lunsford

Kansas State’s men’s basketball program will host a virtual clinic next month for a good cause.

The virtual clinic, for children sixth grade and younger, will donate its proceeds toward Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus program.

K-State coaches and players will teach the campers basketball fundamentals and drills that can be done at home. K-State will release seven videos to the campers between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22. All participants will receive a mini team poster, a basketball and a link on each release date with a new video.

The cost is $25 per child. Registration for the clinic can be found on the K-State men’s basketball social media accounts or by calling the basketball office at (785) 532-6531.

Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus is in its 36th year. The program helps service members and their families provide gifts to their children during the holiday season. The donations from K-State’s clinic go toward a Fort Riley soldier, with priority given to military families under financial constraints and those of deployed, fallen, or injured soldiers.

Recommended for you