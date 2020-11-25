Kansas State’s men’s basketball program will host a virtual clinic next month for a good cause.
The virtual clinic, for children sixth grade and younger, will donate its proceeds toward Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus program.
K-State coaches and players will teach the campers basketball fundamentals and drills that can be done at home. K-State will release seven videos to the campers between Dec. 1 and Dec. 22. All participants will receive a mini team poster, a basketball and a link on each release date with a new video.
The cost is $25 per child. Registration for the clinic can be found on the K-State men’s basketball social media accounts or by calling the basketball office at (785) 532-6531.
Fort Riley’s Operation Santa Claus is in its 36th year. The program helps service members and their families provide gifts to their children during the holiday season. The donations from K-State’s clinic go toward a Fort Riley soldier, with priority given to military families under financial constraints and those of deployed, fallen, or injured soldiers.