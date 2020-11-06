Kansas State men’s basketball’s first road game of the 2020-21 season will be in Indianapolis. K-State will face Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Dec. 11. The two schools announced the matchup Thursday.
“Butler is a terrific addition to our 2020-21 schedule in the Big 12/Big East Battle,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “They have a program with great history and tradition and return significant experience from a team that would’ve advanced to the NCAA Tournament last season. Obviously, it’s a very challenging first road game, but looking forward to our team experiencing such a historic venue like Hinkle Fieldhouse.”
The game will be part of the Big 12/Big East Battle, a scheduling alliance between the two conferences that is entering its second season. There will be 10 games this year, with every contest airing on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or FS1.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs will meet for only the second time in history. In the only previous game, Butler topped K-State, 63-56, in the NCAA West Regional Final in Salt Lake City to advance to the 2010 Final Four. It will be K-State’s first-ever visit to Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is one of the oldest college basketball arenas still in use. It opened in 1928.
Butler brings back seven players from a team that finished 22-9 overall last season, including a 10-8 record in Big East play. The Bulldogs were expected to receive an NCAA Tournament bid before the event was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Bulldogs, led by fourth-year head coach LaVall Jordan, lost Kamar Baldwin, their leading scorer last season at 16.2 points per game. Baldwin also was an All-Big East first-team selection. Even with his departure, Butler still return three experience players (Bryce Nze, Bryce Golden and Aaron Thompson) in 2020-21. Nze and Golden both started all 31 games a year ago. The 6-foot-7 Nze led the team in both rebounding (6.6 per game), blocked shots (0.7 per game) and field goal percentage (62.9). Thompson ranked fourth in the Big East with 4.7 assists a game.
The Wildcats own a 24-25 all-time record against teams from the Big East, going 4-15 on the road. K-State lost its most recent matchup against a Big East foe, falling at home, 73-65, to Marquette last season.
K-State’s last win over a Big East opponent came against Creighton in the first round of 2018 NCAA Tournament on March 16 in Charlotte.