Mike McGuirl did what he could to keep Kansas State out of the loss column Wednesday. The Wildcats' lone senior, he scored a game-high 22 points. He made 53.3% (8-for-15) of his field goal attempts and went 3 of 3 at the free throw line. He grabbed six rebounds, just one off the team high.
And he was at his best when it counted most, scoring nine points in the final five minutes, when K-State's deficit lingered in the single digits.
Despite McGuirl's best efforts, however, the Wildcats couldn't avoid a season-opening loss, falling to the Bulldogs 80-70 at Bramlage Coliseum in the first game of the inaugural Little Apple Classic.
The only other K-State player to finish with a double-digit point total was sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon, who had 14. Freshman Nijel Pack was next in line, tallying nine points and a team-best five assists. Antonio Gordon was tops on the team in rebounds, pulling down seven.
It was a balanced effort for the Bulldogs, who had all 11 players who took the floor Wednesday score at least two points. They were led by the trio of guard Garrett Sturtz (15 points off the bench) and forwards Tremell Murphy (12) and Shanquan Hemphill (10).
K-State (0-1) shot better beyond the 3-point arc, making eight of its 22 attempts (36%) to Drake's 30% (7-for-23).
McGuirl had 11 points in the first half, while freshman guard Nijel Pack dished out five assists. But K-State went into the break down 38-36. The game was level with only seconds remaining, but the Bulldogs pulled off an alley oop, with Roman Penn tossing it up to Tremell Murphy, who slammed it home just before time expired.
K-State will return to action Friday, it its second and final game of the Little Apple Classic. It takes on former Big 12 foe Colorado, which plays Wednesday night versus South Dakota.
Friday's game between the Wildcats and Buffalos will tip off at 7:30 p.m. and air on ESPNU.
This story will be updated.