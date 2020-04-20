The signing period for men’s basketball started last week with Kansas State adding two more players to its already sizable 2020 class.
The Wildcats showed Monday their 2020 recruiting efforts weren’t done.
Carlton Linguard, a 6-foot-11, 200-pound junior-college center, announced his commitment to K-State.
He also held offers from Colorado, Texas A&M, TCU and Southern California, among others. Linguard, who spent this past season at Temple College in Temple, Texas, made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.
“I would like to thank God for allowing me to play the game I love,” Linguard wrote. “Thank you family, friends and coaches for always believing in me and pushing me to be better throughout the years.
“I also want to give a special thanks to the coaches and staff at Temple College for helping me reach my goal of playing at the next level! Anything is possible, and to able to make this commitment after everything I (have) been through means the world to me. After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Kansas State University.”
K-State officially announced Linguard’s signing a short time after his commitment.
“Carlton is a player we have been following for quite some time,” head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “He is a versatile big guy who kind of came out of nowhere, playing for a smaller high school and didn’t have the exposure of AAU. He had very few offers coming out of high school, so he opted to play at the community college level at Temple, where he developed over the last year playing for a really, good coach in Kirby Johnson, who recently retired after winning a lot of games at that level.”
A San Antonio native, Linguard came up just short of averaging a double-double per game last season; he finished with averages of 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds every outing. He also connected on 51.4% of his field goal attempts. He started all 30 games for the Leopards during the 2019-20 campaign.
Rivals tabbed Linguard as a three-star prospect.
“He is a very skilled big guy with great length and has good perimeter range and passing ability,” Weber said. “He needs weight and strength, but he will get those once he gets in our program with (strength coach) Ben (O’Donnell). I think I was one of the first high-level coaches to visit him in the fall, and Coach Johnson told me, ‘Take him right now, redshirt him and in three years he has a chance to be a pro.’ We will see how that develops once he gets here, but he definitely has high potential.”
Linguard’s addition is the latest move in the massive makeover of the Wildcats’ roster following a lackluster 2019-20 campaign that saw them set a single-season record for losses (21) and finish 3-15 in the Big 12. K-State lost three seniors (Xavier Sneed, Makol Mawien and Pierson McAtee) and had four more players transfer (Cartier Diarra, David Sloan, James Love, Nigel Shadd) since its season-ending win over TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on March 11. (The Wildcats also lost another scholarship player, Shaun Williams, in the middle of the season when he announced he was entering the transfer portal Dec. 11.)
With Linguard’s signing, K-State is back at the roster limit of 13 scholarship players. The Wildcats will welcome eight newcomers to the fold next season: Linguard, mid-year transfer Kaosi Ezeagu (who will be eligible to play in spring 2021), a quartet of high schoolers it signed in the fall (guards Nijel Pack and Luke Kasubke, wing Selton Miguel and forward Davion Bradford) and their two signees last week (JUCO point guard Rueadale “Rudi” Williams and forward Seryee Lewis).
The seven incoming signees tie for the most in Weber’s tenure as head coach. The Wildcats also signed seven players in 2016. That group consisted of Barry Brown, Carlbe Ervin II, Ron Freeman, Isaiah Maurice, Kamau Stokes, Dean Wade and Dante Williams.