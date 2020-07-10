Kansas State men’s basketball renewed its rivalry with Wichita State Friday morning, signing on to a four-game regular season series. The teams will play a charity exhibition game in October before the series starts in the 2021-22 season.
K-State and Wichita State last played in 2003, with Kansas State winning the match up 54-50 at Bramlage Coliseum. This year’s charity exhibition will be held Oct. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita and will benefit organizations providing coronavirus relief services.
The regular season series will kick off at INTRUST Bank Arena Dec. 5, 2021, with WSU being the designated home team. The teams will rematch on Dec. 3, 2022, at Bramlage Coliseum.
The teams will play another neutral site game Dec. 22, 2023, at the T-Mobile Center, formerly the Sprint Center, in Kansas City, Mo. Kansas State will be the designated home team for that game.
The series will conclude Dec. 7, 2024, at Charles Koch Arena in Wichita.
“We are excited about renewing the series with Wichita State,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “Coach (Gregg) Marshall has built a great program in Wichita and this will be yet another opportunity for our players to play against the best.”
Kansas State leads the all-time series 20-11 and has won 14 of the teams’ 16 meetings in Manhattan.
“We’re excited to revive this series,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “It’s something that makes sense and needed to happen. It’ll be great for the fans all across the state with games in Wichita, Manhattan and Kansas City. I’m really looking forward to this series of games.”
The series joins Kansas State’s contract with former Big 12 rival Nebraska as the second series serving to rekindle a regional rivalry. Kansas Sate will play Nebraska in the 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, with the first game set for Dec. 19 at the T-Mobile Center.