Kansas State men's basketball will spend a lot of time at Bramlage Coliseum during the 2020-21 season. The Wildcats, who released their schedule Monday, will have 17 home games during the regular season against just 10 contests on the road.
“We are excited to finally be able to release our 2020-21 schedule,” head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “This has been a huge undertaking by (Director of Operations) Drew Speraw and (Executive Associate AD) Casey Scott, as well as (associate commissioner) Jeff Jackson at the Big 12 office and I appreciate their efforts to get this done under incredibly difficult circumstances. We know that changes are most likely going to happen as we go along, but this will give our players a goal to work towards as we continue to practice and get ready for the season.”
The Wildcats begin the season with five straight games at Bramlage, beginning with the inaugural Little Apple Classic tournament, when it hosts Drake on Nov. 25. Two days later, K-State will square off against former Big 12 rival Colorado. It will be the first meeting between the Wildcats and Buffaloes since 2011.
Eight of K-State's nine non-conference games will be at home. Other non-conference matchups at Bramlage include UNLV (Dec. 5) and Texas A&M (Jan. 30, 2021). The game versus the Rebels is the second of a home-and-home series after the Wildcats traveled to Las Vegas last season. The matchup against the Aggies, another former conference for, is part of the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
K-State's lone non-conference road game will be in another scheduling challenge: the Big 12/Big East Battle. The opponent and date will be released at a later date, though all games between the two conferences are tentatively slated to be held Dec. 11.
“We feel this is a competitive non-conference schedule, especially for such a new, young team,” Weber said. “Colorado would’ve been an NCAA team a year ago and return one of the top point guards (McKinley Wright IV) in the nation, while Drake, UNLV and Texas A&M were all playing some of their best basketball when COV-19 hit.
“We have veterans like Mike (McGuirl), DaJuan (Gordon), 'Monty' (Montavious Murphy) and Antonio (Gordon) who have been in big games, but now have to adjust to being in new roles, while we have several newcomers who will have to take a step up to an entirely new level of competition. This will allow for them to develop and gain experience before Big 12 play.”
Because of the coronavirus-adjusted schedule, the Wildcats will have two Big 12 games in December. The first comes Dec. 15, when they travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State. It's the earliest date for conference opener in K-State history. On Dec. 19, Baylor, which likely will begin the season ranked among the top-five teams nationally, comes to Bramlage Coliseum.
K-State wraps up 2020 with home games against Jacksonville and South Dakota on Dec. 21 and 29, respectively.
Once 2021 begins, the Wildcats resume league play. They have eight Big 12 games in January, split evenly between contests at home and on the road. K-State will host TCU (Jan. 2), Oklahoma State (Jan. 9), Iowa State (Jan. 13) and West Virginia (Jan. 23). The Wildcats hit the road to face Texas Tech (Jan. 5), Texas (Jan. 16), Oklahoma (Jan. 19) and Baylor (Jan. 27).
The first Sunflower Showdown matchup will be Feb. 2 in Lawrence, with the Jayhawks coming to Bramlage Coliseum on Feb. 16.
K-State's other games that month are against Texas Tech (at home Feb. 6), Texas (at home Feb. 9), Oklahoma State (on the road Feb. 13), TCU (on the road Feb. 20), Oklahoma (home on Feb. 23) and West Virginia (on the road in the regular-season finale Feb. 27).
“The Big 12 will once again be one of the best — if not the best — conference in the country,” Weber said. “Every team has a legitimate shot at the NCAA Tournament and beyond. I expect nothing but the same hard-fought, competitive environments that we have seen every year game-in and game-out.”
After the game against the Mountaineers, the Wildcats won't play again until the Big 12 tournament begins in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10.
That is, unless COVID-19 affects the schedule. The Big 12 built in an open week prior to the conference tournament to accommodate any league games that might have been postponed because of the coronavirus.
The tipoff times and television designations for K-State games will be released at a later time.
The Wildcats will be a youth-laden squad this season, boasting just one senior in Mike McGuirl and a trio of sophomores in DaJuan Gordon, Antonio Gordon and Murphy.
The team also includes eight newcomers, with seven signees joining Kaosi Ezeagu, who joined K-State last season as a transfer from Texas-El Paso.
The Wildcats signed two community college transfers (Rueadale “Rudi” Williams and Carlton Linguard, Jr.) as well as high school seniors Davion Bradford, Luke Kasubke, Seryee Lewis, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack.
Kansas State 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Schedule
Nov. 25 vs. Drake (Little Apple Classic)
Nov. 27 vs. Colorado (Little Apple Classic)
Nov. 30 vs. UMKC
Dec. 5 vs. UNLV
Dec. 8 vs. Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Dec. 11. at TBD (Big 12/Big East Battle)
Dec. 15 at Iowa State*
Dec. 19 vs. Baylor*
Dec. 21 vs. Jacksonville
Dec. 29 vs. South Dakota
Jan. 2 vs. TCU*
Jan. 5 at Texas Tech*
Jan. 9 vs Oklahoma State*
Jan. 13 vs. Iowa State IOWA STATE*
Jan. 16 at Texas*
Jan. 19 at Oklahoma*
Jan. 23 vs. WEST VIRGINIA*
Jan. 27 at Baylor*
Jan. 30 vs. Texas A&M (Big 12-SEC Challenge)
Feb. 2 at Kansas*
Feb. 6 vs. Texas Tech*
Feb. 9 vs. Texas*
Feb. 13 at Oklahoma State*
Feb. 16 vs. Kansas*
Feb. 20 at TCU*
Feb. 23 vs. Oklahoma*
Feb. 27 at West Virginia*
March 10-13 Big 12 tournament (Kansas City, Mo.)
*Big 12 games