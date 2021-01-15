Bruce Weber expects Kansas State will have enough players available to take the court for Saturday’s game at No. 4 Texas.
K-State already had to postpone its game against Iowa State, which was scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum, because it couldn’t meet the Big 12’s roster thresholds for playing a game. The Wildcats were at their limit in their most recent outing, when they had just six scholarship players cleared to play in last week’s 70-54 loss to Oklahoma State.
But in a video conference Friday morning, Weber said he expects to have “six or seven” players suited up for the tussle with the Longhorns.
Sophomore forward Antonio Gordon, who has missed the past four games, is expected to return. DaJuan Gordon and Carlton Linguard are expected to be limited. (Linguard played against Oklahoma State, but Weber noted the sophomore forward wasn’t close to optimum health, as he’s continuing to battle with a back injury.) Freshman Seryee Lewis also will be on a minutes restriction. Lewis was held out of the game against the Cowboys as a contact trace because he’s roommates with Nijel Pack, who complained he was experiencing COVID-like symptoms last week.
Pack will not play Saturday. Neither will sophomore forward Montavious Murphy (knee injury) or freshman guard Luke Kasubke (toe injury).
It’s uncertain whether sophomore forward Kaosi Ezeagu, who started each of the Wildcats’ first four games this season, will be cleared for Saturday’s game.
Regardless of how many players are able to take the floor for the Wildcats, the fourth-ranked Longhorns present a formidable challenge. They are 10-1 this season, including 4-1 in the Big 12.
They’ll enter with plenty of motivation, as their lone loss came in their last game, as No. 15 Texas Tech pulled off a 79-77 victory in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday thanks to a jumper from Mac McClung with three seconds remaining.
K-State leads the all-time series 22-18, but Texas owns a slight edge in home matchups (10-9). The Longhorns have won the past two meetings, including the most recent: a 70-59 win in Manhattan on Feb. 22, 2020.
Saturday’s game is set for a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Frank Erwin Center. The Longhorn Network will carry the television broadcast.