Kansas State's men's basketball team is headed back to the T-Mobile Center later this year. The Wildcats will be one of four teams competing in the Hall of Fame Classic, which will be held Nov. 22 and 23 in Kansas City, Mo.
The other teams in the field are Arkansas, Cincinnati and Illinois.
It will be the third time that K-State has participated in the event.
“We are excited about playing in the Hall of Fame Classic again and hopefully playing in front of a purple-packed T-Mobile Center,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “Arkansas and Illinois should be preseason top-20 teams and Cincinnati always has a quality team, so it will be one of the top preseason tournaments next season.”
Illinois was a No. 1 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament, while Arkansas reached the Elite Eight. Cincinnati was the runner-up in the American Athletic Conference. All four schools rank among the top 20 in all-time NCAA Tournament appearances; each team has been part of the event at least 31 times.
The semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic will be held Nov. 22, with the consolation and championship games on the following day. The matchups and game times will be announced later. All four games will air on ESPN or its affiliated networks.
Tickets will go on sale later this year.
In the Wildcats' two prior appearances in the Hall of Fame Classic, they advanced to the title game both times. K-State is 0-2 in those matchups, however, losing to Duke in 2010 and North Carolina in 2015. It is 2-0 in semifinal contests, beating Gonzaga (2010) and Missouri (2015).
Should K-State face Illinois, it will see a familiar face in Brad Underwood. A K-State alum and former assistant coach under Frank Martin, Underwood has enjoyed immense success since becoming a head coach, compiling a 180-83 overall record in eight seasons. He first became a head coach at Stephen F. Austin (2013-16) before a one-year stint at Oklahoma State in 2016-17. Underwood has been Illinois' head coach for four years.
The Illini's No. 1 seed in last season's NCAA Tournament was the school's first since Weber's 2004-05 team, which made it to the national championship game before falling to North Carolina.
Illinois likely will enter the Hall of Fame Classic ranked in the top 25.
The same goes for Arkansas, which last month made it to its first Elite Eight appearance since 1995.
Cincinnati has won 20-plus games 10 times in the last 11 years. The Bearcats will be led by first-year head coach Wes Miller, who is coming off a successful tenure at UNC Greensboro. Miller had five straight 20-win seasons, four regular-season conference championships and a pair of NCAA bids with the Spartans.
K-State has squared off with all three schools in its history: It is 8-3 versus Arkansas, but a combined 3-15 versus Cincinnati (1-7) and Illinois (2-8), respectively.
The Hall of Fame Classic — the event has undergone a number of name changes, starting as the Guardians Classic before being known as the CBE Classic and the CBE Hall of Fame Classic before settling on the current name — has been kind to the Big 12.
The league has won the tournament nine times in its 20-year history, including four times in the past five seasons. TCU won the 2020 edition of the event, topping Tulsa and Liberty.
K-State is expected to return 10 lettermen, including "super senior" Mike McGuirl and rising sophomores Davion Bradford, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack. The team also brings in five newcomers: transfers Markquis Lowell, Ismael Massoud and Mark Smith and freshmen Maximus Edwards and Logan Landers.