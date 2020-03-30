Nebraska is officially back on the schedule for Kansas State’s men’s basketball in the coming years.
K-State formally announced Sunday it had agreed to a three-game series with its former Big 12 rival. The news of the series was first reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein on Wednesday.
The first game of the series will take place next season, as the teams face off at the Sprint Center in Kansas City., Mo., on Dec. 19. A road game for K-State at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb., follows on Dec. 18, 2021. The series will conclude at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 17, 2022.
“This is a nice three-game series for us and a real win-win for both schools,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “(Director of Operations) Drew (Speraw) was looking for a neutral-site game at the same time as Nebraska, and it just worked out for both parties. We started with the game in Kansas City then added the home-and-home series later. With the shared conference history, the closeness of both campuses and our relationship with Coach (Fred) Hoiberg and his staff, a series like this just makes too much sense.”
The two schools have met 219 times while being members together in five different conferences: Missouri Valley, Big Six, Big Seven, Big Eight and Big 12. The 219 games represent the fourth most against a single opponent in K-State’s history, trailing only Kansas (293), Missouri (237) and Iowa State (231). The first meeting came on Feb. 19, 1906, when Nebraska won 50-14. The last meeting was a 61-57 K-State victory on Feb. 23, 2011, at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Wildcats hold a commanding lead in the all-time series, 126-93, including a 19-3 mark in games played in Kansas City. Next season’s contest at the Sprint Center will be the first tussle in Kansas City since 2001, when the Wildcats won 62-58 in the first round of the Big 12 tournament at Kemper Arena (now Hy-Vee Arena).
The Wildcats have won 10 consecutive games against the Cornhuskers in Kansas City, going 7-0 in Big Eight/12 tournament matchups. The Sprint Center will be the third Kansas City-area venue to host the teams, following Municipal Auditorium (1944-73) and Kemper Arena (1974-2001).
The Nebraska series is the latest addition to K-State’s non-conference slate for the 2020-21 season, joining home games against UNLV and in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.
K-State also is part of the field for the Cayman Islands Classic event, which will be held Nov. 23-25 in the Cayman Islands. Other participating teams include La Salle, Miami (Fla.), Nevada, Northern Iowa, Ole Miss, Oregon State and Western Kentucky.