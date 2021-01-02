TCU started Saturday's game against Kansas State red hot. The Horned Frogs started 5-for-5, and by the time the 12-minute mark rolled around, they still sat at a 75% (9 of 12) clip.
That helped them lead by as many as 18 at one point, before K-State rallied, drawing within two points (41-39) with 13:08 remaining.
But that's as close as the Wildcats got Saturday.
K-State trailed wire to wire in a 67-60 setback at Bramlage Coliseum.
With the loss, the Wildcats fall to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. The Horned Frogs improved to 9-2 and 2-1, respectively.
The Wildcats closed the first half on a tear, making five of their last six shots, capped by a running 3-pointer from DaJuan Gordon at the buzzer to cut the Horned Frogs' lead to 36-26 at the break. And the hosts carried that momentum into the second half, outscoring TCU 14-5 to trim the deficit to 41-39.
The Horned Frogs didn't wilt, though, pushing their lead back to 10 (50-40) with 8:48 to play.
Though K-State wasn't done — a Mike McGuirl 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down made it 59-56 with just under four minutes to play, while a putback from Gordon at the 1:10 mark made it 61-58 — it didn't change the result, either.
Coming out of a timeout with 38.7 seconds remaining, McGuirl tried to connect with freshman forward Davion Bradford on an alley oop. It didn't work, as TCU's RJ Nembhard came up with the rebound and immediately was fouled. Nembhard sank the two subsequent free throws.
After Gordon's putback, the Horned Frogs scored six of the game's last eight points for the seven-point win.
The Wildcats had a well-balanced effort in the loss, with four players finishing in double figures: Gordon (16 points), freshman forward Davion Bradford (14), McGuirl (13) and freshman guard Nijel Pack (12).
Nembhard paced the Horned Frogs, scoring a game-high 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including a 4-for-4 showing at the free throw line.
K-State returns to action Tuesday, traveling to Lubbock, Texas, to face No. 13 Texas Tech. The game will tip off at 6 p.m. and air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
This story will be updated.