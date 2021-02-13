Nearly 14 minutes into Saturday's game, Kansas State had held Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham, presumed to be a sure-fire top-five pick in this year's NBA draft, relatively in check.
To that point, Cunningham, who entered Saturday as the Big 12's leading scorer at 18.7 points per game, hadn't put a single point on the board. He had two assists — but he also had two turnovers.
Everything changed with 6:10 to go in the half.
Fellow Oklahoma State guard Rondel Walker pushed the ball up the court on a fast break following a steal. He tossed it up to Cunningham — and the country's most highly touted freshman did the rest.
Cunningham jumped over an out-of-position Rudi Williams, who did his best to rise with the Cowboys' superstar. Williams only got his hand up; Cunningham got his hands on the ball and slammed it home to put his first two points of the contest on the board with a flourish.
He added another point moments later. To add further insult, officials whistled Williams for a foul.
Shortly after, mobile alerts went out to phones across the country from ESPN. "He got posterized!" read the headline.
"Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham throws down emphatic jam over Kansas State defender," read the subheadline.
For all the theatrics of the highlight-reel three-point play, the No. 23 Cowboys only led 25-14. And Cunningham finished the game with "only" 15 points, nearly four under his season average.
In that sense, it was a subpar game for him.
A struggling K-State squad simply couldn't take advantage to author enough highlights of its own, ultimately losing 67-60 in Stillwater, Okla.
It was a historic loss for the Wildcats (5-17, 1-12 Big 12) in a season already filled with them. The 12th straight loss set a school record for longest in-season losing streak. It's also the second-longest skid in K-State history, trailing only a 15-game drought that capped the 1921-22 campaign and dragged into the 1922-23 season.
That's in addition to extending the longest winless spell in head coach Bruce Weber's nine seasons in Manhattan. And reinforcing the fact that K-State still hasn't won a game (0-12) in 2021.
"We're trying to make improvement and do what's best for the team," said sophomore forward Antonio Gordon, who matched Cunningham for the game-high point total (15) and pulled down a career- and game-high 14 rebounds Saturday. "Each game is different. We come into each game thinking we're going to win the game. We play the game and play our best."
Outside of a solitary, four-minute stretch in the second half, the Wildcats played nowhere close to their best.
Down 41-21 with 18:30 remaining, K-State went on a 16-0 run in the next four minutes to close within four points (41-37). Oklahoma State responded by ripping off the next seven points to extend the lead back to 11. The closest the Wildcats got the rest of the way was seven — and that came on the game's final basket, a 3-pointer from Gordon with only eight seconds to play.
"We just didn’t make enough plays that would’ve kept us in there," Weber said. "Obviously, it would’ve been nice to keep it around 10 (points). Now you make the comeback and maybe the game is a little bit different. We just didn’t have anything (left) in the tank and just didn’t make the plays that we needed."
Outside of that four-minute offensive explosion, it was another forgettable outing for the Wildcats.
For one: K-State didn't make back-to-back shots until that 16-0 run, when it nailed six in a row.
For another: The Wildcats nearly trailed for the duration yet again. They never led in back-to-back losses to Texas Tech and Kansas earlier this month, and including the previous game versus Texas A&M, the Wildcats went more than 81 minutes without holding a lead. K-State finally was on the right side of the scoreboard for a change in Tuesday's game against Texas. (It didn't end that way: The Longhorns escaped Bramlage Coliseum with an 80-77 victory.)
On Saturday, they scored the first two points of the contest on a pair of free throws from senior guard Mike McGuirl. They moved ahead 4-3 on a jumper from Gordon at the 17:12 mark of the first half.
They never led again.
That's despite a stellar second half in which they connected on 55.2% (16-for-29) of their shots, including a 5-of-11 effort from distance and a 4-for-5 showing at the free throw line.
But K-State was undone by a miserable first half.
It made only eight of its 32 shots, and missed all eight of its attempts beyond the 3-point arc; it made just 42.9% (3 of 7) of its free throws in the opening 20 minutes.
"Obviously in the first half, it was not a thing of perfection," Weber said. "Our coaches thought we had seven shots at the basket in the first half that we didn’t finish. I know we missed some free throws and were 0-for-8 from 3, and some of those were wide open."
Gordon concurred, pointing to the first-half issues as the main proponent in the Wildcats' latest loss.
"I just feel like if we would have played better in the first half, we wouldn't have had to worry about that (second-half) deficit," he said. "So we definitely have to start off stronger and play a full 40 minutes at the highest level."
Freshman forward Davion Bradford was even more specific: The Wildcats repeatedly shot themselves in the foot — instead of shooting it through the basket — when given easy looks. Weber didn't have the exact number, but lamented that the team missed at least seven layups/point-blank shot attempts mere feet from the rim.
"We weren't finishing, honestly," said Bradford, who had 10 points and six rebounds. "There were a couple times that I got the ball in the paint and there were double teams and I wasn't noticing them. That's my (fault). I dribble with my head down, so I can't look around. But even with everybody else, I just think we weren't finishing and (not) going through their traps and being strong."
Thirteen words from Weber summed up Saturday's loss — but could have been used to describe any number of the team's defeats this season.
"At times, we were pretty good executing," he said, "and other times, we were not."