Kansas State's men's basketball team is on the hunt for more games to fill out its 2020-21 schedule. This comes in the wake of the cancellation of the Cayman Islands Classic, a tournament the Wildcats were slated to compete in next month.
The tournament was canceled Wednesday.
“Obviously, we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic this season,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. “It was a really competitive field and would have been a great challenge for our team. We look forward to being a part of the tournament in a future season.”
The Cayman Islands Classic was set to be played in Niceville, Fla., from Nov. 23 to 25. It was canceled after the NCAA announced on Sept. 16 that the men's basketball season's start date would be delayed, being pushed back to Nov. 25. The season originally was scheduled to start Nov. 10. The delay stems from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
If the event had gone on with no issues, K-State would have played three games, beginning with a first-round matchup versus Oregon State on Nov. 23. K-State then would have faced either La Salle or Ole Miss on Nov. 24 before playing its third and final game on Nov. 25 against one of the field's remaining teams, which included Miami (Fla.) Northern Iowa, Nevada and Western Kentucky.
“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the tournament because of several variables, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Joe Wright, chief executive officer for Caymax Sports Ltd. “We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup and we were excited to watch these talented teams compete. We look forward to welcoming teams back to the Cayman Islands in 2021.”
Even before Wednesday's cancellations, this year's tournament — the fourth edition — was going to be unlike any held before. The event normally is held in George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. But because of travel restrictions induced by the pandemic, tournament organizers announced it would be relocated to Northwest Florida State College in Florida.
The Wildcats' 2020-21 schedule will be released at a later date.