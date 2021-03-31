Kansas State men’s basketball has seen plenty of its players enter the transfer portal in recent years. The Wildcats finally pulled some players out of the portal Tuesday.
Mark Smith and Markquis Nowell both committed to K-State, making their respective announcements on their personal Instagram accounts.
Smith committed first, in the wee hours of Tuesday morning. Smith has spent the past three seasons at Missouri after beginning his college career at Indiana. He will be a “super senior,” as he’s taking advantage of the NCAA’s waiver to give all student-athletes an extra season of eligibility in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Smith gives the Wildcats an injection of experience: He started 60 of the 69 games he appeared in with the Tigers over the past three season. Smith averaged 10.3 points per game while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range. He’ll look to bounce back next year at K-State after a disappointing 2020-21 campaign: He averaged 9.7 points per game while making just 31.5% of his 3-point attempts, both of which were his lowest marks as a Tiger.
Nowell joins K-State as a transfer from Arkansas-Little Rock. He will have two years of eligibility remaining with the Wildcats.
Nowell played in 68 games at UALR, averaging 14.3 points and 4.9 assists a contest. During his sophomore season in 2019-20, he earned first-team All-Sun Belt honors after pouring in 17.2 points per game, helping the Trojans capture the regular-season conference title.