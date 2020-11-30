After opening the season 0-2, Kansas State needed a no-sweat, pick-me-up type of game to start building confidence and remove the zero in the win column.
UMKC provided K-State exactly that Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum.
The Wildcats ran off the first 17 points of the game, and despite a late push from the Roos, led wire to wire in a 62-58 victory.
At the 11:50 mark of the first half, the Roos finally got on the board thanks to a 3-pointer from Marvin Nesbitt. UMKC eventually drew within eight points (27-19), but K-State jogged into the locker room with a double-digit lead at 33-23.
The Roos continually tried to claw back within striking distance, but the closest they got in the second half was four, which included their final basket of the game: a 3-pointer by Brandon McKissic with less than a second remaining.
Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon and freshman guard Nijel Pack paced the Wildcats with 14 points apiece. Sophomore forward Kaosi Ezeagu (11) joined Gordon and Pack in double figures, finishing with 11.
K-State returns to action Saturday, when it hosts UNLV at 7 p.m. The Runnin' Rebels are 0-2 after Monday night's 78-51 loss to North Carolina in the Maui Invitational Tournament. UNLV led 13-0 before North Carolina rallied to lead 37-30 at halftime, and the Tar Heels continued their domination in the final 20 minutes.
Saturday marks the second and final matchup of a two-game home-and-home series between the Wildcats and the Rebels. K-State won 60-56 in overtime last season in Las Vegas. Saturday's contest will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.