The Kansas State men’s basketball team’s non-conference game at Butler next month is off the schedule — for now.
Butler’s athletics department announced Saturday that the K-State game, as well as one against Northern Kentucky, had been postponed following coronavirus issues within the program.
The K-State/Butler contest had been slated for Dec. 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The schools may rescheduled the game if a common open date is found for both teams. For now, the Wildcats will pursue other teams to fill the vacancy.
The game was scheduled to be part of the second edition of the Big 12/Big East Battle.
The Wildcats and Bulldogs have faced off only one time. In the previous matchup, Butler beat K-State 63-56 in the NCAA West Regional Final in Salt Lake City to advance to the 2010 Final Four.
The Dec. 11 contest would have marked the Wildcats’ first-ever visit to Hinkle Fieldhouse, which is one of the oldest college basketball arenas still in use. It opened in 1928.