After a back-and-forth first half, Kansas State men's basketball had no answers on the road against Texas Tech on Tuesday.
Trailing by five, 36-31, at halftime, the Wildcats weren't able to rally in the final 20 minutes, losing 82-71 in Lubbock, Texas.
It marked the second straight setback for K-State, which fell to 5-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12. Texas Tech improved to 9-3 and 2-2, respectively.
The freshmen duo of Nijel Pack and Selton Miguel led the way for the Wildcats offensively, scoring 17 points apiece.
Terrence Shannon scored a game-high 22 points off the bench for the Red Raiders.
From the jump, it appeared K-State might commit the same mistake it often has in recent games in Lubbock: spotting the hosts a sizable lead.
The Red Raiders then came out and scored the first four points of the contest, and six of first eight. But the Wildcats stormed back to edge ahead 11-10 at the under-12 timeout. K-State extended its advantage to 17-10 — its largest lead of the game — before it stalled.
The Red Raiders capitalized, going on a 15-2 run to retake the lead, 25-19.
The Wildcats responded with a 10-3 run of their own — thanks to 3-pointers from Nijel Pack and Mike McGuirl as well as a jumper from Selton Miguel — to go back on top, 29-28, with 1:51 left in the half.
Yet Texas Tech had the last laugh, doubling up the visitors, 6-3, heading into the locker room — helped by a favorable roll on the half's final play.
K-State returns to action at 5 p.m. Saturday, hosting Oklahoma State at Bramlage Coliseum. The game will air on ESPN2.
This story will be updated.