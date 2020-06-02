Mason Schoen is receiving a promotion after his first year back with Kansas State's men's basketball program.
Schoen, a walk-on for the Wildcats from 2014 to 2018, spent last season as a graduate student manager. Head coach Bruce Weber elevated Schoen to video coordinator Monday.
“We’re excited about Mason and his new opportunity,” Weber said in a release. “As I said when we hired Shane (Southwell) in March, it’s always a proud moment when one of your former players wants to go into the coaching profession. Aside from being a former player who was part of some really, good teams, Mason is a sharp individual with two Master’s degrees. He has put the work and effort into earning this next step in the coaching profession.”
Schoen returned to K-State in June 2019 after serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson during the 2018-19 season. That year, working on head coach Brad Brownell's staff, Schoen helped the Tigers go 20-14 overall, including a 9-9 mark in the ACC. Clemson's season ended in the second round of the Postseason NIT.
An Overland Park native, Schoen was part of the Wildcats' roster as they posted back-to-back 20-win seasons capped by NCAA Tournament appearances. During his senior campaign in 2017-18 — a year in which he served as a team captain — K-State advanced to the Elite Eight.
Schoen excelled in the classroom, earning a spot on the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll eight times and becoming a two-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team (2017, 2018) recipient. He also was a two-time Honors Court recipient from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Schoen earned two bachelor’s degrees as an undergraduate at K-State: a finance degree in May 2017 and a marketing degree in May 2018. He then earned his master's degree in business administration from K-State last month. At the same time, he also completed his master’s degree in athletic leadership from Clemson.
“I am absolutely thrilled for this opportunity that Coach Weber has given to me,” Schoen said. “Kansas State has always been a very special place to me, and to be lucky enough to have the opportunity to continue my work here full-time is extremely humbling. I fully believe in the direction of Coach Weber’s leadership and am thankful for his belief in myself.”