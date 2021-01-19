Selton Miguel drove around his defender and dished off to Davion Bradford. Guarded under the basket, Bradford went up and under for a two-handed dunk, giving Kansas State a 22-17 lead over Oklahoma with 6:03 left in Tuesday's first half.
That was as good as it got for the youthful Wildcats — and it unraveled quickly.
The Sooners ended the half on a 15-2 spurt, taking a 32-24 lead into the locker room.
K-State never recovered, falling 76-50 in Norman, Okla., for its fifth straight loss.
“Obviously we got our butts kicked again," said K-State head coach Bruce Weber, whose team posted a season low in points and a season high in turnovers, with 20. "Our whole staff felt pretty good going into it. They’re a good team."
After Miguel scored the opening points of the second half on a layup, the Sooners went on a 12-0 run, extending their lead to 18, up 44-26, with 14:39 to go. Between the 5:19 mark of the first half and the 14:39 mark of the second half, Oklahoma outscored K-State 27-4.
"It’s the same scenario every game: We’re in the game and make a nice run," Weber said. "We’re up 22-17, then right before the half we don’t make the right plays. Even at the end, DaJuan (Gordon) has a layup. They block it and get a dunk. If we score and somehow get that layup to go, they don’t get that fast break, and now it’s 30-26 (at halftime)."
The closest the Wildcats (5-10, 1-6 Big 12) got the rest of the way was 14 (46-32), following back-to-back dunks by Kaosi Ezeagu and Miguel.
Oklahoma put the hammer from there, with the hosts eventually boosting its advantage to as many as 26, on a pair of free throws from Elijah Harkless, with 29 seconds remained. Those two free throws doubled as the final points of the contest.
The Sooners (8-4, 4-3) had a trio of players in double figures, led by De’Vion Harmon’s game-high 16 points. Alondes Williams had 13 points and Kur Kuath had 12.
"Their big kid was a big difference maker in the game today," Weber said, referring to Kuath, a 6-foot-10 senior when went 6 of 9 from the field. "A year ago, he wasn’t a factor at all."
Sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon led the Wildcats with 13 points, followed by Miguel's 11.
Losing for the fifth consecutive outing — the last four all by 11-plus points — has taken a toll on Gordon mentally.
“They hurt bad," he said. "We keep losing by double figures. We still just keep trying to push and keep fighting to try to get better and get some wins.”
Weber said the absence of freshman guard Nijel Pack, who missed his third straight game because of coronavirus protocol, has been particularly tough on senior Mike McGuirl. The proof was in the numbers Tuesday, as McGuirl went just 1-for-9 from the field (1 of 5 on 3-pointers) and ended with a season-low three points.
Weber doesn't expect Pack to return for Saturday's game versus West Virginia, either.
"Mike McGuirl, I think the pressure has really taken a toll on him," Weber said. "We’ve all seen he’s a better player than that. ... As we head into that last stretch of the season, obviously it will help us to get (Pack) back. Ease the pressure on those other guards, and hopefully we can make (some) strides here down the stretch.”
While it didn't help that K-State shot only 36.1% (22 of 61) from the field — and just 20% (3-for-15) from behind the 3-point line — what was far more costly was its inability to hold onto the ball. The season-worst 20 turnovers led to 20 for the Sooners. It also aided the Sooners in transition; they scored 23 fast-break points, compared to just three for the Wildcats.
"We struggled getting back (on defense)," Weber said. "Some of that was from the turnovers, some of that probably from tough shots. (Oklahoma had) 23 fast-break points, and obviously those are the difference in the game."
To start turning these double-digit defeats into victories — or at least losses that go down to the wire — Weber said the Wildcats can't keep making mistakes at key junctures.
“(When) you get to that gut-check part of the game, you’ve got to stand up and get a stop," he said. "You’ve got to take care of the basketball. You’ve got to execute to keep yourself in the game. That’s going to be the big thing."