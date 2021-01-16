As Kansas State coach Bruce Weber on Friday previewed his team’s game at No. 4 Texas, he was aware the Wildcats would be at less than full strength, through a combination of injuries and the coronavirus.
That’s why he took a nothing-to-lose attitude into Saturday’s contest.
“We’ll just do our best,” Weber said, “and that’s all you can do.”
The Wildcats needed a far better effort to pull off an unlikely upset than the product they ultimately put on the floor in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.
K-State never led en route to its its fourth straight loss, falling 82-67.
“I love our guys. They care. The effort is there,” Weber said afterward. “But now it’s about the mental part. These teams you play against, learn from them, because it’s going to help you get better.”
The Wildcats (5-9, 1-5 Big 12) actually outscored the Longhorns in the second half, 43-38. But it wasn’t nearly enough to dig themselves out of the hole they dug themselves in the opening 20 minutes, as Texas went into the break up 44-24.
Not surprisingly, the Longhorns (11-2, 5-1) were better than the Wildcats in every area in the opening 20 minutes.
They were more accurate from the field (57.1% to 30%), behind the 3-point arc (46.7% to 33.3%) and from the free throw line (62.5% to 40%). They grabbed more rebounds (21 to 16), had more assists (6 to 2) and committed fewer turnovers (6 to 8). They even had more steals and blocks.
At the end of the half, Texas had two players in double figures: Andrew Jones (13 points) and Courtney Ramey (12); K-State had none. Rudi Williams came closest, with eight points. He was the only Wildcat to score more than five in the opening half.
The Longhorns led 10-2 less than five minutes in. The Wildcats had missed their first four shots, and five of their first six.
But in the next minute, K-State surged, knotting the game at 10-all following a layup from Selton Miguel and back-to-back 3s by Williams and Mike McGuirl.
After the teams traded baskets again, Texas broke the game open.
The Longhorns went on a 15-0 run in the next 4:12, taking a 27-12 lead at the 8:02 mark of the first half. Another triple by Jones extended the advantage to 30-12. DaJuan Gordon finally got K-State back on the board with a 3-pointer of his own to make it 30-15.
Yet the Longhorns just kept making shots, eventually going into the break with a 44-24 lead in tow.
The game-sealing first half run by Texas, Weber said, didn’t involve anything complicated.
“They’re just good,” he said. “They beat us in transition. The press hurt us, but in the half court, they just make the right reads.”
Though Weber and players said they had prepared for the Longhorns’ press all week during practice, it didn’t help the visitors avoid multiple costly turnovers that led to easy baskets for the fourth-ranked hosts.
“I think we had a great week of practice,” said freshman guard Luke Kasubke, who made his college debut Saturday after missing K-State’s first 14 games this season while rehabbing from a toe injury. “We had a good game plan laid out. I just think we needed to execute it better.”
In the second half, at least, the Wildcats did just that, particularly down the stretch.
K-State nearly doubled up Texas in the final eight minutes, owning a 22-12 advantage. It just wasn’t enough to change the result long since decided.
“We still had the passion,” said freshman forward Davion Bradford, who led the Wildcats in scoring (14 points) and tied for the game high in rebounds (seven). “We still wanted to win the game, so in the second half, we still tried to push. ... We tried to do anything we could.”
Williams (12 points), Gordon (11) and McGuirl (11) joined Bradford in double figures.
But Texas was even better offensively, with four players scoring 14-plus points: Jones (19), Kamaka Hepa (15), Jericho Sims (14) and Ramey (14).
Like K-State, Texas was fielded far less than a full roster Saturday. Before tipoff, the Longhorns announced they’d be without Greg Brown, Kai Jones and Brock Cunningham, three players who had appeared in all 12 games prior to Saturday.
“It would be a tough chore to recover for them,” Weber said, “but basically, their starting lineup is still there. Hepa started against us in the past. ... I thought their guard play was great.”
It pleased Weber that his team trimmed the deficit to 15 at the buzzer, especially after it fell behind by 28 on two occasions in the second half.
Even so, he admitted that was “no consolation.” As is, things won’t get any easier, as K-State heads back on the road for its next game: a 5:30 p.m. tipoff Tuesday in Norman, Oklahoma, against K-State great Lon Kruger and the Sooners — a team that beat TCU by nearly 40 points in its most recent outing.
“You’ve just got to make the best of it, hope our guys keep their spirits up,” Weber said, “and just keep improving.”