Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber draws plays during a timeout during the team’s game versus Illinois in Kansas City, Mo., on Nov. 23. K-State’s home game versus North Florida, slated to be played at 7 p.m. Wednesday, was canceled because of coronavirus issues within the Ospreys’ program. It will not be rescheduled.
The Kansas State men’s basketball team’s home game versus North Florida will not be played. The contest, scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum, was canceled because of coronavirus issues within North Florida’s program.
The game will not be rescheduled.
Those who already had purchased tickets for the game will receive additional information from the K-State Athletics Ticket Office via email.
The Wildcats are set to return to the floor Saturday, when they open Big 12 play at Oklahoma. Saturday’s game in Norman, Okla., will begin at 7 p.m. and air nationally on ESPNU.
The K-State men’s team’s next home game is slated for 6 p.m. Jan. 4., when it welcomes Texas to town.
Because the K-State football team is scheduled to play in the Texas Bowl later that night, the Wildcats will host a bowl game watch party in the Shamrock Zone after the conclusion of the basketball game versus the Longhorns.
Tickets to the watch party are $5 and limited to those with a men’s basketball ticket. All general admission to the men’s basketball game against Texas are just $1. General admission parking also will be free.