It wasn't easy. But it was a win. And after the events of the preceding 72 hours, Kansas State's men's basketball team would a victory in whatever form it came.
K-State held off a Wisconsin-Milwaukee club playing its first game of the season, escaping with a 76-75 victory at Bramlage Coliseum on Friday.
Though the Wildcats (2-4) led 76-69 with only 44 seconds remaining, the Panthers scored six points in the next 38 seconds to draw within one. The visitors then fouled freshman guard Nijel Pack, who went to the line for two free throws with under two seconds to play. He missed the first, then purposely missed the second.
Following a timeout by Wisconsin-Milwaukee (0-1), inbounder Grant Coleman made a fatal mistake: He didn't throw it far enough, allowing K-State senior guard Mike McGuirl to snag it out of the air to seal the one-point win.
Early on, the Wildcats picked up where they left off the last time they were on the floor — they never led in Tuesday's 81-68 home loss to Fort Hays State. Wisconsin-Milwaukee then ran off the first seven points of Friday's contest.
But K-State picked itself up off the mat, going on a 14-0 run over the next six minutes to double up the visitors.
K-State came out the break hot, particularly from deep. The Wildcats made five of their first seven shots, going 4-for-6 behind the 3-point arc and pushing their lead to 52-44 — their largest advantage of the night — with 13:26 to play.
It was far from over, though, as Wisconsin-Milwaukee rallied to knot the game at 57-all five minutes later.
From there, the lead changed hands three times before the Wildcats surged ahead for good, helped by key plays down the stretch from Selton Miguel (a rim-rattling dunk with 4:30 to go), McGuirl (a 3 that pushed the lead to four, 71-67, with 2:19 to play) and Rudi Williams (another 3, this one from the corner, 59 seconds after McGuirl's splash).
Despite those efforts, the Wildcats still had to sweat out the final minute to avoid its third loss in as many games.
It was a balanced offensive effort for K-State, with five players posting double-digit scoring efforts.
A trio of newcomers led the way offensively for K-State, with freshman forward Davion Bradford pouring in a game-high 18 points, one point ahead of fellow freshman Miguel. Williams, a junior college transfer, had 16 points. Pack finished with 12 points and McGuirl ended with 11.
The Panthers had four players finish in double figures, led by DeAndre Gholston's 15.
K-State returns to action Tuesday, as it travels to Ames, Iowa, to take on Iowa State. It will be the Big 12 opener for both teams. Tip off at Hilton Coliseum is set for 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.