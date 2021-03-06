For the first time in nearly three months, Kansas State on Saturday had a mostly drama-free outing against a Big 12 foe. In that game Dec. 15, K-State led for 37:37 in a 74-65 win at Iowa State.
The Wildcats led for 37:53 Saturday at Bramlage Coliseum.
It should come as no surprise that Iowa State was the foe in question Saturday.
The Wildcats won 61-56 in the regular-season finale for both teams, topping the Cyclones for the third straight meeting.
The Wildcats (8-19, 4-14 Big 12) closed the regular season with victories in three of their final four games, following a 13-game losing streak that stretched from Jan. 2 to Feb. 20.
The Cyclones (2-21, 0-18) didn't win a single game in conference play during the regular season. It didn't help matters Saturday that their top scorer, Rasir Bolton, was sidelined with an ankle injury.
K-State didn't let a prime opportunity for a win — it entered as a favorite for the first time since its game versus Omaha on Dec. 29 — go by the wayside.
Senior guard Mike McGuirl paced the Wildcats with 17 points. DaJuan Gordon had 12 points and Nijel Pack finished with 10.
Jalen Coleman-Lands (19 points) and Solomon Young (18) combined for 37 of the Cyclones' 56 points in a losing effort for the visitors.
Both teams now turn their attention to the Big 12 tournament, which begins Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.
With K-State and Iowa State finishing the regular season ninth and 10th, respectively, in the 10-team league, they both will be in action on Day 1. The Wildcats will be in the 8/9 matchup against TCU, while Iowa State will face seventh-seeded Oklahoma.
Wednesday's K-State/TCU tilt is slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m. and air on ESPN.
