The 2020-21 schedule for Kansas State’s men’s basketball team underwent multiple alterations Monday.
One centered around the field of the inaugural Little Apple Classic, which will be held at Bramlage Coliseum on Nov. 25 and 27.
South Dakota State is out.
South Dakota is in.
Separately, a previously announced K-State game versus South Dakota, which was slated for Dec. 29 at Bramlage Coliseum, is gone. Omaha now will fill that slot.
K-State on Monday also revealed game times and television designations for six non-conference home games.
The Wildcats’ 2020-21 opener, and their first game in the Little Apple Classic will pit them against Drake. The contest will tip off at 1 p.m. Nov. 25 and air on ESPNU. K-State then plays Colorado on Nov. 27 in the second (and final) game for both teams in the Little Apple Classic. The Wildcats/Buffaloes tilt will begin at 7:30 p.m., with ESPNU carrying the TV broadcast.
K-State hosts UMKC at Bramlage Coliseum at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, in yet another game that will air on ESPNU.
The Wildcats have three home contests in December that will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+: Milwaukee (7 p.m. Dec. 8), Jacksonville (1 p.m. Dec. 21) and Omaha (7 p.m. Dec. 29).
Omaha, replacing South Dakota for the Dec. 29, game returns eight lettermen, including four starters, from last season. The Mavericks went 16-16 overall in 2019-20 and placed fifth in the Summit League standings with a 9-7 record.
K-State’s home game versus UNLV, set for Dec. 5, is on the same day as the football team’s regular-season finale against Texas at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. The game time for K-State/UNLV will be established after a kickoff time for the Wildcats/Longhorns matchup is announced.
Tipoff times for other K-State games in December are still to be determined. This includes the Wildcats’ game at Butler (Dec. 11), their Big 12 opener at Iowa State (Dec. 15) and their conference home opener versus Baylor (Dec. 19).