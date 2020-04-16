Kansas State men’s basketball added two more prospects to its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday, officially signing junior college All-American guard Rueadale “Rudi” Williams and forward Seryee Lewis.
Williams had a stellar two-year stint at Northeast Oklahoma A&M in Miami, Oklahoma, where he led the National Junior College Athletic Association in assists last season. A Chicago native, Lewis played at AZ Compass Prep School in Chandler, Arizona, last year, averaging a double-double this past season.
“We were excited about the initial group of signees in the fall,” K-State head coach Bruce Weber said. “We were going to have a strong need to replace perimeter guys and that was our main concern with this signing class. If you look at the players we signed in the fall (Davion Bradford, Luke Kasubke, Selton Miguel and Nijel Pack), we were able to fill every position with some versatility. I think the big key was the fact that we were able to get a true big man (Bradford). A 7-footer who already has a pretty good body, both strength and weight-wise.
“Our main focus with the second part of our signing class was to get an experienced point guard (Williams) to go along with our young players (DaJuan Gordon, Pack, Kasubke and Miguel) and then we wanted to bring in another athletic big guy (Lewis) to complement Davion (Bradford) and the guys we have returning (Levi Stockard III, Kaosi Ezeagu, Antonio Gordon and Montavious Murphy).”