Another Kansas State football player entered the transfer portal Monday.
Jay Harris, a redshirt freshman linebacker, announced on Twitter he was leaving Manhattan after just one season with the program.
"Thank you Manhattan & K-State for the friends and memories I've made in my time being here," Harris wrote. " I've made lifelong friendships and connections while also playing the sport I love.
"After talking with my family, I would like to say I have entered my name into the transfer portal as a freshman. I'm excited to see what my future holds and where I go from here."
He never worked his way into the linebacker rotation this spring, despite the unit losing a pair of starters (Justin Hughes and Elijah Sullivan) to graduation.
Harris was one of the Wildcats’ top signees in the 2020 cycle.
His 5.6 rating from Rivals tied for best in the class; Rivals ranked him the No. 30 inside linebacker nationally and the No. 89 prospect in Texas.
Harris fared similarly in the 247Sports Composite rankings, as he came in as the No. 34 inside linebacker in the country and No. 99 among players in Texas.
A consensus three-star recruit, Harris starred at Shadow Creek High School in Pearland, Texas.
He finished his high school career with 167 tackles (37 for loss), 23 sacks and three forced fumbles. He had 90 tackles and 15 sacks during his junior campaign, then followed it up with 75 takedowns as a senior in a year in which the Sharks went 16-0 and won the Class 5A Division I state title. He won the championship game's defensive most valuable player award after collecting seven tackles (three for loss) and two sacks.
He landed on the Texas Sports Writers Association's all-state second team in 2018 and was a member of the Houston Chronicle's All-Greater Houston Football Team each of his final high school seasons.