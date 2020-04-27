When Jerry Krause became the general manager of the Chicago Bulls in 1985, he already knew who his first hire would be: Fred Winter, better known as "Tex."
"He's a brilliant man," Krause said of Winter, a former Kansas State head coach and assistant under Jack Gardner, during an interview in 1996, "the finest offensive mind in basketball."
Winter's hire as an assistant coach didn't pay dividends immediately. Serving as an assistant under three different head coaches — Kevin Loughery (1985), Stan Albeck (1986) and Doug Collins (1987-89) — the Bulls couldn't get over the hump to make it to the NBA Finals, despite the presence of Michael Jordan.
Winter had a specific way he thought an offense should operate. And he wasn't afraid to share those opinions with Collins.
"Winter would berate Doug about, 'You should institute the triangle,'" Jordan said Sunday during an interview on the fourth episode of "The Last Dance," a 10-part documentary on the championship-winning Bulls teams of the 1990s. "Doug would not hear of it."
One day, Phil Jackson recalled, Collins finally had heard enough. Collins told Winter he didn't want to hear anything else about the "triangle offense." The argument escalated, and it led to Winters' banishment from the bench. No longer coaching on the floor, Jackson, who also was an assistant under Collins at the time, recalled that Winter would sit in a corner during practices.
All Winter did was take notes.
"Krause was really unhappy with that," Jackson said. "And during that period of time, Krause made the decision that I should work together with Tex."
Still, while Winter mentored Jackson on the finer points of the triangle, Collins went his own way.
"Jerry said, 'I've been listening to (Winter's) basketball philosophy for years, and he's got the kind of philosophy I'd like to see happen with this team,'" Jackson said. "Doug's philosophy was different. Doug had had these plays that always ended up with Michael Jordan being the recipient of the score. And Tex was always like, 'There's a way of playing this game that's different than that."
Jackson — and by extension, Winter — finally got their chance to prove that in the summer of 1990. Following their second postseason loss to Detroit in as many years, Krause fired Collins. Before he dismissed Collins, however, Krause called Jordan into his office.
"So I go in and talk. He says, 'I may have to do something that is going to rock this franchise,'" Jordan said. "I said, 'What?' He says, 'I'm going to have to fire Doug Collins.' I said, 'There's going to be some 'f-----g b---s to fire a guy that just took us to the Eastern Conference Final.'"
Krause promoted Jackson to head coach. Winter was retained as an assistant. The rest is (illustrious) history.
After one more postseason defeat at the hands of the Pistons — losing in seven games in the 1990 Eastern Conference finals — the Bulls started to find their rhythm the following season. They swept the Pistons out of the Eastern Conference Finals in 1991 and then went on to top the Magic Johnson-led Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals for Chicago's first championship.
The Bulls added five more world title banners before the decade concluded, with Winter by Jackson's side for all of them.
"Phil was picking the brains of the best basketball man I’ve ever known in my life," Krause said, "and I was watching it. And I just thought, ‘You know what? This is getting more and more interesting all the time.'"
The stellar results belied Jordan's initial disdain.
“I wasn’t a Phil Jackson fan when he first came in, because he was coming in to take the ball out of my hands," Jordan said. "Doug put the ball in my hands."
Scottie Pippen, Jordan's running mate for the six titles, put it another way.
"Phil took over and just had a different approach. Doug’s approach was more catered to Michael, and Phil’s approach was more catered to the team," Pippen said. "Tex Winter, (Jackson's) right-hand man, had sold him on an offense that he believed would get us out of this one-on-one type of basketball."
Jackson explained that Winter's "triangle offense" centered around "a key pass" that creates motion. Everything else unfolded from there.
"There’s 33 different types of options that come out of that single pass," Jackson said. "Players can do spontaneous, creative things using their strengths.”
Jordan didn't see it that way at first.
"Everybody had an opportunity to touch the ball, but I didn’t want Bill Cartwright to have the ball with five seconds left," Jordan said, referring to his teammate who never averaged more than 12.4 points per game during their six years together in Chicago. "That’s not equal-opportunity offense. That’s f-----g bull--t.”
After his promotion, Jackson met with Jordan. Jackson, in his first NBA head-coaching job, laid out his vision for the team — and Jordan's role specifically.
"'I don’t anticipate you’re going to be the scoring champion in the league,'" Jackson told Jordan. "'The spotlight's on the ball, and if you’re always the guy that's going to have the ball, teams can generate a defense against that, which is what's happened with the Pistons the last couple years.'"
By that time, Jordan already had filled his trophy case with an MVP, All-Star Game MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards. He'd led the league in scoring three years in a row. All of those, however, were individual accomplishments.
To finally dispatch the Pistons in the playoffs and add a championship to his resume, Jackson wanted Jordan to see the bigger picture.
"He said, 'I'm not worried about you, but we've got to find a way to make everybody else better. We've got to create other threats," Jordan said.
Pippen benefited as much as anyone with the introduction of the triangle. During Jackson's first season, Pippen's numbers rose across the board, as he set career highs in points (16.5), rebounds (6.7), assists (5.4), steals (2.6) and blocks (1.2) per game along with a personal best (to that point) shooting percentage of 48.9. As if that weren't enough, he started all 82 games en route to his first All-Star Game appearance.
In a sense, the triangle allowed Pippen to return to his roots.
"I came in the game as being a point guard, but my growth sort of grew me into a small forward," he said. "The triangle offense allowed me to be more of what I wanted to be."
Despite all the success it eventually wrought, it didn't prevent heated discussions between Jordan and Winter.
“There were so many times that Tex used to yell at me saying, ‘Move the ball, move the ball!'" Jordan said. "He says, ‘There’s no ‘I’ in team.’ I say, ‘There’s an ‘I’ in ‘win.’”
Jordan eventually came around.
“I’m not going to be the type of person who's very hungry to lead the league in scoring once again or to chase individual accolades," Jordan said during an undated interview in the documentary. "Right now, I’m more or less geared toward the team’s success."
Jordan's teammates noticed.
"He realized that him playing and just scoring 30 points wasn't going to win the last game of the season," said B.J. Armstrong, a Bulls guard from 1989 to 1995. "He made a conscious effort to say, 'No individual is gonna be the team.'"
It was a philosophy that served Winter well in a storied coaching career spanning more than six decades and saw him inducted into multiple halls of fame. He won more than 500 games as a head coach, which included stints at Marquette (1951-53), K-State (1954-68), Washington (1969-72), Northwestern (1975-78) and Long Beach State (1978-83). He also coached the Houston Rockets for three seasons.
More than half of his victories came at K-State, going 261-118 (.689) in 15 seasons. He's responsible for half of the Wildcats' four Final Four appearances, including their most recent trip in 1964. His 261 wins are second most in program history, trailing only Jack Hartman's 295. He captured eight Big Seven/Eight Conference titles — a school record — and five league tournament championships. He also led the Wildcats to their first No. 1 national ranking during the 1957-58 campaign; K-State finished No. 1 in both polls in in the 1958-59 season. Including his time as an assistant, Winter is the only person affiliated with all four (1948, 1951, 1959 and 1964) of K-State's Final Four teams.
Winter died in Manhattan on Oct. 10, 2018. He was 96. But his legacy and contributions to basketball never will be forgotten.
Jackson believes one Winter achievement might stand above the rest: convincing Jordan of the triangle's seemingly infinite potential — and helping him harness it.
"That’s a special thing to have happen," Jackson said, "when the largest icon that the NBA has ever had understands that I don’t have to have the ball in my hands all the time.'"