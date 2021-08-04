Arguably the most high-profile player in the history of Kansas State's men's basketball program will be back on the court during the NBA Summer League.
Michael Beasley, an All-American during his lone season at K-State, will play for the Portland Trail Blazer in this year's summer league, which begins Sunday in Las Vegas.
He'll be one of three former Wildcats playing in the summer league, joining Barry Brown (Orlando Magic) and Xavier Sneed (Charlotte Hornets).
Beasley is K-State's most recent All-American, earning the accolade during the 2007-08 season. He was only the second consensus All-American in the Wildcats' annals, putting him alongside Bob Boozer, who accomplished the feat in consecutive years (1958 and 1959).
That year, Beasley was the consensus national freshman of the year as he scored the third-most points (866) and grabbed the second-most rebounds (408) by a freshman in NCAA history. He also won the National Association of Basketball Coaches' Pete Newell Big Man of the Year award, which annually is given to the nation's top big man.
Beasley led the nation in 40-point games (3), 30-point, 10-rebound (13), 20-point, 10-rebound games (22), rebounding average (12.4 per game) and double-doubles (28) during the 2007-08 campaign. Along the way, he set an NCAA freshman record for double-doubles and became just the 11th player in NCAA Division I history to post 28 or more double-doubles in a single season.
Beasley left Manhattan with 30 school records and 17 Big 12 marks in tow. That included single-season points (866), scoring average (26.2 ppg.), 30-point games (13), 20-point games (26), double-doubles (28) and rebounds (408).
He then became the second-highest draft pick in school history, taken No. 2 overall by the Miami Heat in the 2008 NBA Draft.
Beasley last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, when he appeared in 26 games for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Most recently, he played in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) for the Guangdong Southern Tigers in 2019, averaging 22.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.2 steals as he helped the team to the 2019 CBA Championship.
He will wear No. 50 for the Trail Blazers this summer.
Other members of the squad include the team's second-round pick in the 2021 draft (Greg Brown of Texas) along with rookies Jordon Crawford (Bowling Green), Mark Vital (Baylor), Trendon Watford (LSU) and Kaleb Wesson (Ohio State). NBA veterans Kenneth Faried and Emmanuel Mudiay also are members of the 15-man roster.
Roy Rogers, a Portland assistant, will be the team's summer league coach.
Beasley has played for seven NBA franchises (in 11 seasons), which includes time with the Heat (2008-10; 2013-15), Minnesota Timberwolves (2010-12), Phoenix Suns (2012-13), Houston Rockets (2015-16), Milwaukee Bucks (2016-17), New York Knicks (2017-18) and the Lakers (2018-19). He has played in 609 games in his NBA career, with averages of 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. He's made 46.5% of his shot attempts as an NBA player, with a 34.9% mark on 3-pointers.
Beasley and the Trail Blazers start summer league play at 5 p.m. Sunday, facing Sneed and the Hornets on NBA TV. Portland then takes on the Los Angeles Clippers (10 p.m. Tuesday on ESPNU) and the Indiana Pacers (5 p.m. Thursday). The Trail Blazers wrap up the last of their four preliminary games with a matchup versus the Phoenix Suns at 8 p.m. Aug. 14. That contest will air on NBA TV.
Every team in the summer league will play four prelim games, with the squads with the two best records competing in the title tilt at 8 p.m. Aug. 17. The other 28 teams will play a fifth and final game either Aug. 16 or 17.
Portland Trail Blazers Summer League schedule
- Sunday, 5 p.m. — Portland vs. Charlotte (NBA TV)
- Tuesday, 10 p.m. — Portland vs. L.A. Clippers (ESPNU)
- Thursday, 5 p.m. — Portland vs. San Antonio (NBA TV)
- Aug. 14, 8 p.m. — Portland vs. Phoenix (NBA TV)