Kansas State’s defensive back room received some reinforcement Wednesday, with Russ Yeast committing to the program.
Yeast, who spent the last four years at Louisville, made the announcement on Twitter. He posted a photo of himself in a K-State jersey with the caption, “Grateful.”
Running back Harry Trotter, who recently announced he wouldn’t return to Manhattan for another season in favor of focusing his sights on the NFL, also began his college career at Louisville before matriculating to K-State.
He couldn’t have been happier with Yeast’s decision.
“One of my best friends from my time at Louisville,” Trotter wrote on Twitter. “K-State fans, y’all got a good one.”
Yeast’s commitment addresses an area of need for the Wildcats. They’ve had five defensive backs (Walter Neil Jr., Jonathan Alexander, Tyrone Lewis, Will Jones and Lance Robinson) transfer since August. K-State recently added three defensive backs (Omar Daniels, Darell Jones and Marvin Martin) during the early signing period earlier this month.
Yeast appeared in 45 games for the Cardinals the past four seasons, totaling 137 tackles (four for loss), an interception and 10 passes defended. He forced three fumbles and recovered two.
He also contributed on special teams as both a punt returner (as a freshman) and a kick returner (as a sophomore).