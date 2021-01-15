Following a stellar outing the 60-meter hurdles last week, Kansas State junior Vitoria Alves earned recognition from the Big 12.
The conference announced Wednesday that Alves won the Big 12 Athlete of the Week award.
Alves, a native of Sao Paulo, Brazil, finished the 60-meter hurdles in 8.22 seconds at last week's Wildcat Invitational to take first place. It marked her first race of the 2020-21 season, and also set a personal-best time in the event. She previously clocked in at 8.35 seconds at the 2019 K-State Winter Invitational.
In addition, Alves' time last week is the fastest in the NCAA this season; the next-closest time in the 60-meter hurdles is 8.29 seconds.
“I just felt that I did a great job and finally had one of my goals accomplished for the year,” Alves said in a release. “Last year I had a difficult time as I was not able to come back to the USA to practice with my team during the fall. However, I kept working hard and finally could come back and compete in my first meet.”
This is the first weekly honor of Alves’ K-State career. The last time a Wildcat won the Big 12 Athlete of the Week award during the indoor season came from teammate Taishia Pryce (week of Feb. 19, 2020).
Alves and the Wildcats return to the track Saturday, as they host Kansas and Wichita State in the KU-KSU-WSU Triangular at Ahearn Field House.