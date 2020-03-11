KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State had one of its best starts — and best first halves — of the season against TCU Wednesday night. The Wildcats scored 13 of the game's first 15 points. And they led by as many as 18, 25-7, with under four minutes left in the first half.
None of it was enough to allow K-State to avoid late-game drama.
Despite how well they played in the early going, the 10th-seeded Wildcats still had to stage a comeback to escape with a 53-49 victory over the seventh-seeded Horned Frogs in the first round of the Big 12 tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
"We have been through a lot of these games all year," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said to open his postgame press conference, "and I think it's nine games (we lost) by six points or less. A lot of them the same thing, where we had leads and teams make runs and we get dysfunctional."
That dysfunction reared its head in the second half; after taking a 28-18 lead into the break, the Wildcats returned and committed six turnovers in a nine-minute span. The Horned Frogs capitalized on those mistakes, outscoring the Wildcats 17-7 to knot the game at 35-all with 11:37 to play. Still, K-State (11-21) never let TCU edge ahead until the 4:47 mark, when the Horned Frogs took their first lead of the game, 46-45, on a driving layup by sophomore guard RJ Nembhard.
TCU then ran off three more points — a free throw and a layup from Kevin Samuel — to extend its lead to 49-45.
And that was it.
The Wildcats went on an 8-0 run in the final 3:14 to win by four.
It started with a Xavier Sneed jumper to cut the deficit in half. Mike McGuirl followed with a jumper of his own. McGuirl assisted on the next two points — a lay in by senior forward Makol Mawien — before sealing the victory with a pair of free throws with one second remaining.
"They made some shots," TCU head coach Jamie Dixon said. "I give them credit: They made some tough shots, jump shots I thought we defended pretty well. We got better shots than they did and they made tougher shots than we made. That's sometimes how the game goes."
With K-State's season hanging in the balance, McGuirl said he reflected on Weber's pregame message, which Sneed echoed: Don't fold in gut-check time. Be ready. And execute when the time comes.
"I was just focused," said McGuirl, who finished with eight points, a team-high seven rebounds and a game-high six assists, "and along with my teammates, we were able to gut it out."
Not that the Horned Frogs (16-16) didn't have opportunities to swing the result in their favor. Knotted at 49-all, Desmond Bane, an All-Big 12 first-team selection, missed a jumper. After an offensive rebound from Samuel, Nembhard couldn't convert in the paint.
After Mawien's go-ahead basket to make it 51-49, PJ Fuller clanked a 3-point attempt. Even so, with 17 ticks left on the clock, Dixon called a timeout with the chance to draw up a play to tie or put his team back on top.
Out of the timeout, Bane received the ball at the top of the 3-point arc and drove to the hoop, kicking it out to Fuller in the corner. Fuller quickly dished it over to Nembhard, who had a wide-open 3-point look from the left elbow.
The ball clanged off the back iron, K-State guard David Sloan pulled it in and then passed over to McGuirl, whom the Horned Frogs promptly fouled.
"Been in that situation numerous times," said Nembhard, who scored a game-high 19 points and went 7-for-14 from the field. "Desmond had a great attack to the rim, found PJ (and they) threw it to me. (I) just didn't knock it down."
Dixon said the play unfolded exactly the way he drew it up: He knew the Wildcats would double team Bane, who ended the regular season with the second-best scoring average (16.6 points per game) in the conference and led the league in 3-point percentage (44.1) and 3-point field goals made per game (2.9). Once help came, that meant another Horned Frog would be left alone.
"We got what we wanted. Des made the right pass and the right play," Dixon said. "That's all you can do: get the best shot you can possibly get — and that's a pretty good shot."
After a winless February — the Wildcats went 0-for-9 last month, the first time they accomplished that dubious feat since 1940 — K-State has won back-to-back games. That hadn't happened since November, when the Wildcats streaked out to a 4-0 start. Slowly but surely, McGuirl said, the Wildcats are starting to resemble the team they expected to emerge at the outset of the season.
They have a chance to continue showcasing the best version of themselves at 6 p.m. Thursday, when they take on No. 2 seed Baylor.
"We started to lock in on defense. We have just been trying to carry it over and improve game to game," McGuirl said, "and I think we're building up to what we know we could have been — or should be."