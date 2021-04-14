Later this week, more fans will be permitted to start filing into Tointon Family Stadium. Beginning with Friday’s game versus Oklahoma, Kansas State will allow the stadium to be filled to 50% capacity. The increase means up to 1,100 fans now will be able to attend games. Capacity at the stadium previously had been capped at 25%. K-State Athletics announced the change in a release Wednesday afternoon.
K-State made the move in coordination with university officials and in accordance with current county health guidelines. In addition to the increased capacity, tickets now will be sold individually as general admission; reserved pods no longer will be used. Spectators can select a seat in the stadium grandstand or can watch from a standing-room only location.
Fans must continue to wear face coverings over their mouths and noses while inside the stadium. Physical distancing is encouraged. The additional cleaning and sanitation measures K-State instituted prior to the season will remain in place.
K-State hosts Northern Colorado at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the second contest of a two-game series.