Perhaps Skylar Thompson wasn’t as healthy as he let on.
Thompson, Kansas State’s starting quarterback, left the team’s opener against Arkansas State in the third quarter with a minor injury. He missed two plays and immediately reentered the game. Afterward, Thompson conceded he “didn’t feel like my normal self moving around” on the field.
“But I’m going to be fine,” he quickly added. “I’m going to be good.”
Not good enough to practice during the Wildcats’ off week following the 35-31 loss to Arkansas State, though.
“He didn’t do anything last week other than rehab and things,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said.
Thompson practiced Monday, and Klieman said the senior signal-caller told him “he felt really good.” Heading into Saturday’s game at No. 3 Oklahoma, Klieman is optimistic there won’t be any lingering effects.
“I’m confident that, with a week of practice, he’ll be at full strength for Saturday,” Klieman said.
Thompson was far from the only K-State player banged up in the opener, though.
Starting center Noah Johnson injured his wrist. Though he did return for a brief period of time, Johnson eventually left the game for good. On Thursday, however, offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham said he expects Johnson to be in the lineup come 11 a.m. Saturday, joined by tackles Cooper Beebe and Kaitori Leveston and guards Josh Rivas and Ben Adler. The Wildcats also saw both of their starting safeties, Wayne Jones and Jahron McPherson, go down with injuries in Week 1. Jones suffered a concussion in a scary collision with Arkansas State running back Jamal Jones; Klieman didn’t offer a timetable on Jones’ return. Klieman felt more rosy about McPherson’s status, though.
“He practiced full speed most of the week,” Klieman said. “We are confident he is going to be ready to roll.”