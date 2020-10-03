After shutting out Texas Tech in the first half, heading into halftime up 14-0, Kansas State appeared well on its way to improving to 2-0 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders, much like the Wildcats in last week's come-from-behind victory at Oklahoma, had plenty of fight left in them in the final two quarters, however, rallying to take a 21-17 in the final period.
But a pair of freshman, one already a known commodity (running back Deuce Vaughn) and the other receiving the first extensive playing time of his college career (quarterback Will Howard), K-State stave off the upset to win 31-21.
The two hooked up on the game's most important play.
With K-State up 24-21 and facing third-and-5 at its own 30-yard line as the clock ticked under three minutes — and Texas Tech out of timeouts — the hosts took to the air.
It was a good decision.
Howard found Vaughn cutting across the field.
Vaughn did the rest, outrunning Texas Tech defenders for a 70-yard score, and more importantly, stretching K-State's lead to 31-21 with 2:07 remaining.
Texas Tech came up empty on its final drive, as K-State walked away with a 10-point home win — its ninth in the last 10 meetings versus the Red Raiders.
Both teams were forced to play their backup quarterbacks following first-half injuries.
Texas Tech's Alan Bowman exited in the middle of the first quarter following a hit by K-State defensive end Khalid Duke. K-State's Skylar Thompson departed in the middle of the second after a tackle from linebacker Riko Jeffers, who was ejected from the game as a result of the hit on Thompson.
Into the void left by Bowman and Thompson stepped Howard and Henry Colombi.
Though Colombo finished with better individual numbers (30-for-42, 244 yards and two touchdowns) than Howard (7 of 12 for 173 yards and one score), it was the latter whose team walked away with the win.
K-State, which received the opening kickoff, saw its offense initially get off to a hot start. It began with a 9-yard pass play from starting quarterback Skylar Thompson to receiver Phillip Brooks. Thompson hit running back Deuce Vaughn for a 3-yard gain a play later. Thompson and running backs Harry Trotter and Jacardia Wright combined for 35 rushing yards to give K-State first-and-10 at Texas Tech's 28-yard line.
But that's where the drive stopped cold.
Thompson mishandled a snap from center Noah Johnson. Though Thompson recovered it, the Wildcats wouldn't gain another yard on the next two plays.
On fourth down, head coach Chris Klieman dug into his rarely used bag of tricks, calling a fake punt.
Texas Tech wasn't fooled, however, as punter Jack Blumer picked up just three yards to turn the ball over on downs.
The rare special teams error for the Wildcats canceled out on the ensuing possession, though. After forcing a three-and-out from the Red Raiders, the Wildcats blocked their third punt — this one courtesy of Seth Porter — in three games. Brock Monty picked it up and gained 4 yards before being brought down.
With first-and-10 at the Red Raiders' 16-yard line, the Wildcats wasted no time capitalizing.
Three plays later, Thompson connected with Briley Moore for a 12-yard score. Following Blake Lynch's successful extra point, K-State led 7-0 at the 8:56 mark of the first quarter.
On the following possession, Texas Tech had started to drive down the field before starting quarterback Alan Bowman was injured. As he dropped back to pass on second down, K-State defensive end Khalid Duke lunged at Bowman just after the ball left his hand. Bowman left the game and did not return, while Duke was flagged for roughing the passer, giving the visitors an automatic first down.
The drive ended with a missed field goal by Trey Wolff, whose attempt hit the right upright and fell to the ground.
The Wildcats went into halftime with a 14-0 lead thanks to a second-quarter touchdown rush, from 18 yards out, by Vaughn.
K-State hits the road next week, traveling to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on TCU, which topped Texas 33-31 on Saturday.
Next week's game at Amon G. Carter Stadium kicks off at 3 p.m. and will air on Fox.
This story will be updated.