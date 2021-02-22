It didn't take long for Kansas State to find its new strength and conditioning director.
Three days after Chris Dawson left to join the staff at UFC, K-State found his replacement: South Florida's Trumain Carroll. A source on Monday confirmed Carroll's hire. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports national college football reporter Pete Thamel.
Carroll has been USF's director of football strength and conditioning since December 2019. He was the first person hired by Jeff Scott, who was entering his first year as the Bulls' head coach after an ultra-successful five-year run as Clemson's co-offensive coordinator.
An Oklahoma State grad, Carroll worked as the Cowboys' assistant strength and conditioning coach in 2013 and 2014.
He was a defensive end at OSU from 2001 to 2005. During his time in Stillwater, the Cowboys played in three straight bowl games: the 2002 Houston Bowl, the 2003 Cotton Bowl and the 2004 Alamo Bowl.
He served as South Carolina State's director of strength and conditioning for two seasons (2011-12) following a four-year stint (2008-11) at UMKC.
Carroll's time at UMKC followed his first tenure at Oklahoma State, where where he was the assistant strength and conditioning coach from 2006 to 2008.
At that time, Carroll designed and directed the strength program for the school's women’s basketball program, which advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament in 2007. He also helped with the football team's strength and conditioning program for two years — seasons in which the Cowboys earned bids to the Independence (2006) and Insight.com (2007) bowls.
Dawson, Carroll's predecessor in Manhattan, was one of the longest-tenured members of K-State's athletics department. At the outset of his second stint leading the football program, Bill Snyder hired Dawson in January 2010.
Chris Klieman, who took over as head football coach in December 2018, retained Dawson, making him one of only three Snyder-era holdovers, joining assistants Collin Klein and Blake Seiler.