The transfer counter for Kansas State’s men’s basketball team this offseason is up to three. Head coach Bruce Weber announced Friday that a pair of guards, sophomore DaJuan Gordon and junior Rudi Williams, have entered the transfer portal.
They join sophomore forward Antonio Gordon, who announced his departure Monday. DaJuan Gordon — no relation to Antonio — played in 57 games the past two seasons, with 33 starts. But that wasn’t enough to keep him in Manhattan another year.
“After several conversations with DaJaun and his family following the season, he informed me of his decision,” Weber said in a release. “Although DaJuan has played significant minutes and started most games the past two seasons, he indicated his desire to have a larger role offensively. Obviously, we are disappointed with his decision, but we wish him the best in basketball and life.”
A Chicago native, Gordon averaged 7.5 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.2 steals in 26.0 minutes per game during his time with the Wildcats. He played in 25 games (22 starts) in the 2020-21 campaign, with averages of 9.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals per outing.
Williams played just one season for the Wildcats after joining the program last year as a junior college transfer. He started four times and appeared in 27 games last season. Williams averaged 4.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game in 18.2 minutes an outing.
“We recruited and signed Rudi during the early part of the (coronavirus) pandemic without him even visiting campus and getting a feeling for our program, so this gives him the opportunity to evaluate what type of school will be best for him moving forward,” Weber said. “We wish him well.”
Despite their transfers, Weber praised what the pair accomplished for K-State during their abbreviated careers.
“These are two quality young men," Weber said, "and I appreciate their hard work and contributions to our program during their time here."