DaJuan Gordon won’t play for Kansas State when it takes the floor against arch-rival Kansas at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
When he will be available again is up in the air. K-State head coach Bruce Weber told reporters Monday that Gordon, a sophomore guard, will miss an undisclosed amount of time after injuring his foot in last week’s loss to Texas A&M.
X-rays taken after the setback to the Aggies, Weber said, weren’t “the worst.” But they weren’t “the best,” either.
“Not anything severe, but definitely it’s going to be probably longer than quicker, the recovery,” Weber said. “It was not a Jones fracture, which was our first fear when they did their first examination, which is good.”
Gordon has been a key part of the Wildcats’ rotation this year, appearing in all 18 games; he’s been in the starting lineup 17 times.
Weber hopes Gordon’s fiery passion for the game will hasten his recovery.
“We didn’t think last time he would come back like he did and as quick as he did,” said Weber, referring to an ankle injury Gordon suffered earlier this month against Oklahoma State. “This is the other foot. He’s got a great drive and good pain tolerance.”
Though Weber didn’t disclose the exact nature of Gordon’s injury, he said it’s more severe than a sprain.
“He wants (to be back) sooner than later, but we’ll just have to see how he responds,” he said. “It’s a different injury than just a sprain.”
Tuesday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+