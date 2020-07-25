Jared Helin's run in the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship ended in decisive fashion in Saturday's semifinals. Just one match away from the final round, Helin ran up against a buzz saw in the form of Wells Padgett.
A rising senior on Auburn University's men's golf team, Padgett rolled to a 5&4 victory over Helin at Colbert Hills Golf Course.
Padgett will face Park Ulrich in the 36-hole championship match Sunday. Ulrich, an Overland Park native and two-time (2017 and 2019) winner of the Kansas Mid-Amateur champion, advanced to the final with a 4&2 victory over Will Harding.
Helin, a Kansas State graduate and an assistant coach for the university's women's golf squad, couldn't get into a rhythm in his semifinal match. Padgett took a 1-up lead after winning the third hole. He then won Hole Nos. 6, 7 and 9. By the time the pair made the turn, Padgett held a 4-up edge. He won Hole No. 10 as well before Helin finally won a hole, taking No. 11 to trim the deficit to 4-up. But it was too little, too late for Helin — the 2017 Konza Prairie Amateur champion — as Padgett won Hole No. 14 to close out the 5&4 victory and punch his ticket to Sunday's final.
The semifinal matchups marked the second consecutive day players had to play two matches in the same day.
Earlier Saturday, Helin — at 34, the oldest player remaining at the conclusion of the third round of match play — topped 17-year-old Lucas Scheufler, 1-up, in the quarterfinals.
Scheufler entered Saturday with plenty of momentum. He already had two big titles to his name this year, winning both the Kansas Junior Tour and the Kansas Junior Match Play championship. And he made waves Thursday: The lowest seed in the 64-player bracket, Scheufler knocked out top-seeded and event medalist Matt Percy in the first round.
It was a back-and-forth affair between Helin and Scheufler Saturday, with the youngster jumping out to a 1-up lead immediately after winning Hole No. 1. Helin bounced back, winning consecutive holes (Nos. 6 and 7) to take a 1-up edge of his own. Scheufler knotted the match after taking Hole No. 10.
The roller coaster was just beginning.
Helin won Holes 11 and 12. Scheufler countered with wins on 13 and 14.
Back and forth they went.
Helin won 15, Scheufler 16. The two made matching 3s on No. 17, heading to the 18th all square.
There, Helin finally put away Scheufler for good, making par to his counterpart's bogey.
Though Helin wasn't able to carry that momentum from his topsy turvy escape over Scheufler into the semifinal matchup, he still had the best showing of any player with local connections.
Cooper Schultz, who will be a freshman for K-State's men's golf team next season, came up just short of joining Helin in the quarterfinals. But he couldn't put away Ulrich in a Round of 16 match Friday. Schultz held 1-up leads three times during the match, the last coming after winning Hole No. 14. But Ulrich bounced back, capturing holes 15 and 16 and going on to win 1-up.
Manhattan resident Brian Fehr lost in the Round of 32 Friday, falling to Jeff Spradlin 4&3.
Sunday's 36-hole championship match will tee off at 7:30 a.m.
The winner will be in rare air: The only other time Colbert Hills hosted the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship came in 2005.
That year, reigning U.S. Open champion (and Washburn University graduate) Gary Woodland took home the title.