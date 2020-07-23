Jared Helin kept himself in a good spot at the Kansas Amateur Match Play Championship at Colbert Hills Golf Course on Wednesday. Helin, a Kansas State alum who now is an assistant coach for the university’s women’s golf program, shot an even-par 72 in Wednesday’s second round. Combined with his 1-under par 71 Tuesday, Helin was one of just eight players in red figures when the 36-hole cut came.
Perhaps most importantly, it gave him the No. 8 overall seed in the 64-player bracket that will decide the championship in coming days.
He finished four shots off the pace of the leader after the two stroke-play rounds: Matt Percy of Ottawa ended at 5-under par after shooting a 3-under 69 Tuesday, earning medalist honors and giving himself the top seed for bracket play.
Others to finish under par after 36 holes included Blake Saffell (4-under), Kameron Shaw (3-under), Wells Padgett (2-under), Michael Winslow (2-under), Jeff Spradlin (1-under) and Andrew Beckler (1-under).
Helin wasn’t the only player with local connections to clinch a spot in the bracket, however.
Cooper Schultz, who will be a freshman on K-State’s men’s golf team next season, finished at 1-over par at the 36-hole cut and earned the No. 15 seed for the match play portion of the event. Jack Baker, his future teammate at K-State who redshirted last season, made the cut on the nose at 9-over par. He is the bracket’s No. 58 seed.
A pair of Manhattan residents also will vie for the championship in match play: Brian Fehr, who finished at 3-over, and John Frigon, who finished at 9-over.
Baker and Fehr were the fortunate ones. After 10 players finished on the cut line at 9-over, a five-hole sudden-death playoff was required to determine the last seven players in the bracket.
Two golfers with ties to the area missed out on the playoff by just one shot: Former Manhattan High golfer Cole Gritton — the 2016 Centennial League champion — finished at 10-over par, as did Kelby Titus, an assistant golf professional at Colbert Hills.
The first round of match play began Thursday morning. The second and third rounds will follow Friday, with the quarterfinal and semifinal matches set for Saturday. The two players in the championship will have a 36-hole match Sunday.
Local-player scores
• Jared Helin (Manhattan): 1-under 143
• Cooper Schultz (Kansas State): 1-over 145
• Brian Fehr (Manhattan): 3-over 147
• Jack Baker (Kansas State): 9-over 153
• John Frigon (Manhattan): 9-over 153
• Cole Gritton (Manhattan): 10-over 154; missed cut
• Kelby Titus: (Manhattan): 10-over 154; missed cut
- Andrew King (Junction City): 11-over 155; missed cut
- Scott Kitch (Manhattan): 13-over-157; missed cut