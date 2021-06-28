K-State men’s golfer Tim Tillmanns finished just outside at the European Amateur Championship, which wrapped Saturday at the Golf du Médoc Resort in France.
Tillmanns ended at 9-under par 275, with his best round of the event coming in Friday’s third round, when he carded a 6-under par 65 (seven birdies against a single bogey). He had even-par rounds on Days 2 and 4.
Fellow Wildcat Riccardo Leo also played in event. He tied for 53rd at 1-over. He posted a 2-under 69 in Round 2 and 1-under par 70 in Round 3.
Their outings marked the latest efforts for K-State since the end of last season.
Cooper Schultz made it to final qualifying for the U.S. Open in May, while Luke O’Neill advanced to the match-play portion of R&A’s Amateur Championship earlier this month. And that success extends to new Wildcats, too: incoming freshman Nicklaus Mason, who recently graduated from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, won the Class 5A individual title at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton last month.