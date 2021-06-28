big 12 men's golf championship 012.JPG

Kansas State’s Tim Tillmanns competes during the Big 12 Men’s Golf Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson on April 27. Tillmanns finished in 11th place at the European Amateur Championship in France over the weekend.

K-State men’s golfer Tim Tillmanns finished just outside at the European Amateur Championship, which wrapped Saturday at the Golf du Médoc Resort in France.

Tillmanns ended at 9-under par 275, with his best round of the event coming in Friday’s third round, when he carded a 6-under par 65 (seven birdies against a single bogey). He had even-par rounds on Days 2 and 4.

Fellow Wildcat Riccardo Leo also played in event. He tied for 53rd at 1-over. He posted a 2-under 69 in Round 2 and 1-under par 70 in Round 3.

Their outings marked the latest efforts for K-State since the end of last season.

Cooper Schultz made it to final qualifying for the U.S. Open in May, while Luke O’Neill advanced to the match-play portion of R&A’s Amateur Championship earlier this month. And that success extends to new Wildcats, too: incoming freshman Nicklaus Mason, who recently graduated from Mill Valley High School in Shawnee, won the Class 5A individual title at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton last month.

