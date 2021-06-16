Kansas State golfer Luke O’Neill earned a spot in the match-play portion of this year’s British Amateur after posting a 4-under 138 over 36 holes.
But he ran into a buzzsaw Wednesday morning in the first round of match play, losing 4 & 3 to Jake Whalen.
A native of Connemara, Ireland, O’Neill shot 1-under par 70 in his first round. He was even better in his second 18, as he carded a 3-under 68. His total of 4-under was good for fourth place among the 144 competitors at Nairn Golf Club in Nairn, Scotland. Only 64 players made the cut and punched a ticket into the match play bracket.
O’Neill played in eight of the Wildcats’ nine events as a freshman this past season.
Though O’Neill’s run in this year’s amateur is over, the event continues Thursday, when the second and third rounds of match play will be held.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will be played Friday.
The two players left will face off Saturday in a 36-hole championship match, which will air on the R&A’s YouTube and Facebook channels.