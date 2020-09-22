Demarrquese Hayes' time at Kansas State didn't even last a year.
Hayes, a freshman linebacker on the K-State football team, announced Tuesday that he was leaving the program and entering the transfer portal. He revealed his departure in a note posted on his personal Twitter account.
"Manhattan has been a fun experience and has taught me many life lesson," Hayes wrote. "Kansas (S)tate has helped me build character as a (man) and also how to overcome fear. I want to thank the amazing fans and staff who gave me the ability to display my talents at the Division (I) level.
"After talking with my family and coaches, I believe it's best for me to enter the transfer portal as a freshman and continue my athletic career elsewhere."
Hayes was a member of the Wildcats' 2020 recruiting class, arriving in Manhattan as an early enrollee last spring. But he'll leave K-State having never appeared in a game in a Wildcat uniform, as he didn't participate in the Sept. 12 opener versus Arkansas State.
Last month, Hayes admitted he wasn't sure college football should be played this fall.
"We all want to play football everyone knows that," he wrote on Twitter on Aug. 10, "but is it safe to play right now is the question that we are all trying to answer!"
Rivals and 247Sports tabbed Hayes as a three-star prospect in the 2020 class. He ranked as the No. 170 prospect in Texas according to the 247Sports Composite.
Starring at La Vega High in Waco, Texas, Hayes was a first-team all-state selection by the Texas Sports Writers Association during the 2018 season. That year, the Pirates went 14-2 and advance to the Class 4A Division I state championship. He also excelled in track, where he was the leadoff man on La Vega's gold-medal winning 4x100-meter relay team in 2019.
The Wildcats signed just one other linebacker in the 2020 cycle: fellow Texan Jay Harris.