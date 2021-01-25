Nijel Pack is out of coronavirus protocol. And he’ll back on the floor for Kansas State’s men’s basketball team come Wednesday night, when it travels to Waco, Texas, to face No. 2 Baylor at 8 p.m.
Bruce Weber immediately tried to tamp down any expectation that Pack will return without missing a beat, though.
“He obviously hasn’t played in 17 days,” Weber said after Saturday’s 69-47 home loss to No. 14 West Virginia.
Pack was slated to work out Sunday. Weber hoped Pack could get in “some good conditioning and have two good days of practice” before squaring off with the undefeated Bears, who will enter the matchup 14-0 (and atop the Big 12 at 7-0 in conference play) and walloped the Wildcats, 100-69, at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 19. Even if Pack has a pair of stellar practice sessions in the run up to the game, he’ll still be on a minutes limit.
“You just hope he can fight through 15, 20 minutes, which hopefully will help us in the long run,” Weber said. “We all have to stay healthy and see if we can get everybody back.”
His teammates can’t wait.
“It will be a great help,” fellow freshman Selton Miguel said. “He definitely is a leader. He’s definitely our point guard. He executes the plays the coaches have for us. He’ll make us better — better shooters, too. He will definitely help us.”
Pack hasn’t played since Jan. 5, when scored a career-high 17 points in K-State’s 82-71 setback at then-No. 18 Texas Tech.
Two days later, he began complaining of COVID-19 symptoms. Coronavirus protocols sidelined him for the next four games, all losses: Oklahoma State, Texas, Oklahoma and West Virginia.
The COVID-19 concerns brought what had been a standout season to a halt.
Pack started each of the Wildcats’ first 12 games, becoming the first freshman to notch that achievement since 2015-16, when Kamau Stokes was in the lineup for the first 17 games of his career.
Pack already is the team’s undisputed point guard in Year 1 with the program. Naturally, then, he’s served as the Wildcats’ primary ballhandler when he’s on the floor. But in his absence, senior guard Mike McGuirl, who primarily plays off the ball, had to take on more point guard duties.
While McGuirl, who’s averaging a team-best 11.9 points per game, conceded that while “definitely miss(ed) Pack” the last four games, he didn’t believe any pressure came with having the ball in his hands more often.
“Going to be happy to have him back. ... Although one of our best players has been gone, we’ve got pick it up and pick up the slack, and we weren’t able to when he was gone,” McGuirl said. “But I’m happy to have him as a teammate. He’ll be back and good and helping us.”
Not to say that Pack’s lone skill is passing.
His 10.7 points per game ranks behind only McGuirl. And he’s among the Wildcats’ best players in areas offensively, particularly from deep: He’s leads the team in 3-point percentage ((37.7 on 23-of-61 shooting) among those with more than two attempts, while he’s second in 3-pointers made (23) and tied for second in 3-pointers attempted (61, the same total as sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon).
Yet his grasp of the offense, and making the right plays when the ball is in his hands, is why Weber is eagerly anticipating Pack’s return — even if 20 minutes is all he can muster Wednesday. Pack being back, Weber said, hopefully will help K-State get “into our stuff” more efficiently on offense.
Bottom line, Pack’s skillset can’t be replicated by any other player on the roster.
Case in point: Weber acknowledged the team’s ball movement “hasn’t been there” since the Texas Tech game; it doesn’t take a mathematician to put two and two together to figure out what the Wildcats have been missing in their four subsequent outings.
“He gives us a ballhander, he gives us a shooter, he gives us composure and he gives us intelligence. Nothing against the other guys, but you need a guy who can run the show,” said Weber, alluding to Pack without ever directly mentioning his name. “Even though he’s a freshman, he gave us that opportunity. The problem is, now we’ve got to put a lot of pressure on him, and he hasn’t played basketball in a while. But I know he wants to be back.”