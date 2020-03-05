Montavious Murphy is done for the season.
Following Wednesday’s loss, Weber announced that Murphy, a freshman forward, had surgery on his knee “earlier in the week” and will not return this season.
Weber said much of the reasoning that went into Murphy’s decision to go under the knife was potentially aggravating the injury.
“You never make somebody play when they don’t feel like they should play,” Weber said.
Murphy played in 19 games this season, making 16 starts. He averaged 5.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 25.1 minutes per game.