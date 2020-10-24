TJ Smith’s first season at Kansas State has been cut short.
Smith, a freshman defensive back for the Wildcats, tweeted Saturday that he’ll miss the rest of the season. Smith wrote that he found out Oct. 16 that he had torn his ACL and wouldn’t be able to play another game this fall.
“At first I thought why me, but God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers,” Smith wrote. “I hate not being out there with my brothers, but I know they’ll hold it down. I’ll be back 100x better.”
Smith had appeared in K-State’s first four games this season as a reserve safety. He finishes this season with seven tackles (five solo, two assisted). His best performance came against Texas Tech, when he tallied four tackles (three solo, one assisted) in K-State’s 31-21 victory.
An Atlanta native, Smith was a consensus three-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite tabbed Smith as the No. 122 player in Georgia in the 2020 cycle. Rivals was slightly higher on Smith, placing him as the No. 85 prospect in the Peach State.
Standing 5-foot-9 and weighing 186 pounds, Smith starred at McEachern High in Powder Springs, Ga. During his senior season, he tallied 41 tackles and 10 passes defensed. He helped the Indians post a 12-1 record and advance to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs in 2019. McEachern made an even deeper run during Smith’s sophomore campaign in 2017, when it went clinched a spot in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals, losing to the eventual champion, North Gwinnett.