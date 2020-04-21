The transaction carousel kept spinning for Kansas State's men's basketball program Tuesday morning. Less than 24 hours after the Wildcats finally returned to the limit of 13 scholarship players with the signing of junior college center Carlton Linguard, yet another player announced he was leaving the team.
Levi Stockard III, a rising senior forward, informed the Wildcats he would enter the transfer portal in search of a new home.
"Although we are disappointed with his decision, we wish him the best," K-State head coach Bruce Weber said in a release. "He was part of some special moments here at K-State, including a run to the Elite Eight and a Big 12 Championship. He is a quality young man and is on track to graduate on time, which is the most important thing. We appreciate what he has given us these last three seasons.”
Stockard becomes the K-State fifth player to transfer since the season ended — a campaign cut short in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic — following a victory over TCU in the first round of the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Mo., on March 11.
- It started March 13, with forwards James Love and Nigel Shadd announcing their departures on the same day. (Love now is at Eastern Michigan while Shadd joined Pacific.)
- Rising senior guard Cartier Diarra, who had multiple on-court issues with Weber and struggled with consistency in an up-and-down junior season, followed Love and Shadd out the door on March 25. (He has since landed at Virginia Tech, reuniting with former K-State assistant Chester Frazier.)
- David Sloan, another rising senior guard, had been the most recent Wildcat to leave prior to Stockard. He announced his transfer April 6 and revealed Monday that he would join East Tennessee State next season.
- Separately, the Wildcats also had a player transfer midseason: Sophomore guard Shaun Williams left the team Dec. 11 and now is part of Cal State-Bakersfield's program.
A St. Louis native, Stockard averaged 3.7 points and 2.6 rebounds per game last season. Stockard never became a fixture in the Wildcats' lineup, starting just three games — all coming last season — in his 100 appearances over the last three years.
He ends his K-State career with averages of 2.4 points and 1.9 rebounds per game.
With Stockard moving on, the Wildcats now will start yet another search for a final scholarship player to fill out their roster as they seek to bounce back from an 11-21 (3-15 Big 12) showing in 2019-20. The 21 defeats set a single-season program record for losses.