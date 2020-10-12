For the third consecutive week, Kansas State football earned recognition from the Big 12 Conference. On Monday, the league office announced senior defensive back AJ Parker and true freshman quarterback Will Howard had won weekly awards following the team's 21-14 win at TCU.
Parker captured the Defensive Player of the Week award, while Howard brought home Newcomer of the Week.
The Wildcats picked up three of the conference's weekly awards after their victory at then-No. 3 Oklahoma last month: offensive (quarterback Skylar Thompson), defensive (defensive back Jahron McPherson) and newcomer (running back Deuce Vaughn). After a home win over Texas Tech on Oct. 3, Vaughn won the newcomer of the week again on Oct. 5.
With Howard's honor Monday, K-State is the first program since 2016 to land the Newcomer of the Week honors three weeks in a row.
Howard became the first true freshman quarterback in school history to win his first career road start. He had an 80-yard run on K-State's opening possession, which was the seventh-longest in school history and second best among quarterbacks. He also scored the Wildcats' only offensive touchdown on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. He finished with a game-high 86 rushing yards and a touchdown while throwing for 117 yards on 8-of-19 passing.
Parker tallied five tackles and had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third period. It was the first pick-six of Parker's career and the first by a Wildcat since Duke Shelley pulled off the feat against Texas Tech in 2017. Parker now has six interceptions in his career, which is tied for 14th among active players in the FBS.