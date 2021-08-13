Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman looks on from the sideline during last season's game against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa, on Nov. 21. Klieman said earlier this week that more than 80% is vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The Kansas State football program’s vaccination numbers are continuing to improve. During his weekly press conference Tuesday, head coach Chris Klieman said “over 80%” of the team is fully vaccinated.
Last month, he told reporters at Big 12 football media days that “just under 80% of our team” had been fully vaccinated. Klieman said Tuesday that “a handful more” trickled in during the last week of July and the first week of August. He did note, however, that some of those recent vaccinations involved players who only had received their first dose.
So while the Wildcats’ vaccination rate is moving in the right direction, Klieman knows how murky the future is given the delta variant’s highly contagious nature.
“We’re not out of the woods, as everybody else isn’t,” he said. “We’re masked up in here for meetings. We’re masked up when we go through the line to get our food and in the training room and stuff. Then we don’t have them on for practice.”
K-State isn’t wearing masks in the weight room, either.
Regardless, Klieman’s chief concern is avoiding an outbreak, which occurred within the program multiple times last year.
“Whether it’s a vaccinated guy or an unvaccinated — I know there’s been some vaccinated guys who have tested positive as well,” he said. “So I wish we could say we’re done with this (pandemic), but we’re not. I think we all know that. So we just have to make sure and follow whatever protocols that our medical staff wants us to follow.”