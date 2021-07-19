Kansas State quarterback Skylar Thompson and running back Deuce Vaughn have been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award.
The Maxwell Award annually is given to the best player in college football.
Thompson is on the list for the second straight season. And Vaughn’s presence marks the first time two Wildcats have been on the list since quarterback Jake Waters and wide receiver Tyler Lockett were on it in 2014.
With 30 starts under his belt, Thompson will begin the 2021 season ranked in the top 10 in 15 career categories, including the top spot for interception percentage (1.84), third in yards per completion (12.87), and fifth in completions (390), passing efficiency (136.01), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,083) and rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (22). He also ranks seventh in career passing yards (5,201) and passing touchdowns (30).
Vaughn won the 247Sports’ True Freshman of the Year award last season and was named a freshman All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. He led K-State in both rushing (642 yards) and receiving (432 yards), joining Clemson’s Travis Entienne and Alabama’s Najee Harris as the only running backs to total 600-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards.
The Wildcats open their season against Stanford on Sept. 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.